Gov. Jared Polis has proposed a $40 billion state budget that business advocates are praising for its friendliness.
The proposed budget, announced Nov. 1, recommends reduction in state filing fees for small businesses, eliminating fees to start a business, prepayments for the family medical leave program that begins in 2023, unemployment insurance premium relief and several workforce-related programs.
“There’s a lot for businesses to like in this budget,” said Rachel Beck, vice president, government affairs at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
Lindsey Vigoda, Colorado director of the Small Business Majority, also liked the budget proposal.
“Small businesses were woven into almost every single portion of the budget,” Vigoda said. “I was pleased to see small business finally being considered in every policy solution.”
The investments the budget proposal recommends “will be good for Colorado businesses,” said Angelique Espinosa, director of policy at Good Business Colorado.
Polis’ proposal is just the start of the process for the budget that will control state spending during the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
The budget now is subject to review by the legislative Joint Budget Committee, a permanent fiscal and budget review agency, which will comb through departmental budgets. The Capital Development and Joint Technology committees will review major construction and technology projects in detail.
The review process will culminate in early spring, when the Joint Budget Committee will introduce legislation with its recommendations. The Long Bill, which includes funding for most state expenditures, and other major spending bills typically are introduced in late March.
The bills will face further close scrutiny from legislators, who will receive economic forecasts from the Legislative Council staff, the legislature’s nonpartisan research arm.
The budget programs and funding amounts will likely undergo a great deal of debate and revision, but business advocates are hopeful that the major business-friendly initiatives will win approval.
By the time the budget is finalized, the total amount may change because of updated economic forecasts of how much money the state will have to spend.
Besides revenue, Polis’ budget relies on American Rescue Plan Act money. The amount the state receives could increase or decrease the budget as well.
CHAMBER PRIORITIES
One of the well-received features of the budget proposal is investment in the state’s unemployment trust fund, Beck said.
As of April 2021, the unemployment fund was about $1 billion that the state has borrowed from the federal government to pay unemployed workers during the pandemic.
Employers, including small businesses, typically subsidize the fund through unemployment insurance premiums.
Polis wants to use $300 million in state funds to pay off the loan and to allocate $300 million more to lower the surcharge employers will have to pay in 2023. Polis plans to use $100 million in federal pandemic relief funds the state has received to go toward the total $600 million allocation.
“We think it is appropriate to make that fund whole and to avoid huge increases on businesses to pay that back,” Beck said. “This is something we have been pushing for that is so critical to the financial health of businesses.”
Among the workforce development proposals the chamber supports is $51 million that would fund job training and apprenticeship programs to help workers earn short-term credentials and businesses to hire and retain employees.
“This is so high on the list of priorities of our board members and businesses,” Beck said. Workforce development was a high priority for the chamber before the pandemic and the need has been exacerbated by COVID-19.
The budget proposes a $30 million allocation to create additional child care facilities by renovating existing state buildings, including higher education institutions, and an initial investment of $13 million toward launching a statewide preschool program, which would provide at least 10 hours a week of free early childhood education.
“We’ve heard a lot from businesses that child care issues are contributing to workforce issues,” especially related to women leaving the workforce, Beck said. “We’re pleased to see dollars to address that issue.”
A $175 million proposal to spur development of affordable housing addresses another of the community’s top priorities, she said.
Overall, she said, the chamber is happy with the business-friendly provisions of the budget and the stabilization of the state’s economy it represents, including shoring up of General Fund reserves, which provide a budget safety cushion. Polis proposes increasing the amount of the reserve fund to $2 billion. The 2021-22 budget allocated $1.75 billion to the reserve fund.
Still, she wishes more money had been devoted to higher education to advance workforce development. Polis’ proposal increases operating support for state higher educational institutions by $42.6 million and student aid by $9.8 million, and provides $139 million for capital maintenance and improvements, including on-campus child care.
Beck said the budget proposal diverts dollars for what the budget calls “rapidly greening our transportation system” from traditional transportation expenditures such as repair of roads and bridges.
The budget proposes a one-time, $255 million investment to aggressively pursue transit-related climate and air quality improvements, including $150 million to convert school bus fleets to electric power.
A top-notch transportation system is crucial to attracting businesses and good jobs, Beck said, adding that Polis and his budget advisors may have considered that the state would benefit from the federal infrastructure bill just passed by Congress.
SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF
“We’ve been saying for years that Colorado is a business-friendly state,” said Vigoda, who directs Small Business Majority’s outreach, policy and fundraising efforts in Colorado.
In the proposed budget, “we really loved that almost $22 million is dedicated to eliminating fees to startups,” she said. “That really goes to Colorado being a business-friendly state.”
These fees can fall heavily on lower-income entrepreneurs, she said.
While Small Business Majority applauded the $30 million proposal to create child care facilities in state businesses, “we would love to see woven into this plan a public-private partnership to ensure small businesses are part of this equation,” Vigoda said. “Instead of hiring state employees, it would be great to get entrepreneurs to do the child care providing.”
Vigoda noted that such a partnership could benefit lower-income communities and women, who often run child care businesses.
“We would love to see an additional small-business push in that part of the budget,” she said.
The small business relief package includes $7 million in technical assistance, which Vigoda said will be crucial for underserved small businesses, especially minority firms.
“We would love to see longer-term relief and a strategy to continue low-interest loans,” she said.
The unemployment insurance premium relief will be a huge benefit for small businesses, and so will the budget proposal to prepay six months of the premiums businesses will have to pay under the state’s new paid family and medical leave program.
As part of the $104 million fee relief package, the budget proposes a $50 million expenditure to help businesses implement the leave program.
In 2020, voters passed Proposition 118, which created the paid family and medical leave insurance program. The initiative requires employers and employees to pay a payroll premium to finance this program starting Jan. 1, 2023.
Relief for both unemployment and family leave insurance premiums will be crucial for small businesses’ continued recovery from the strains of the pandemic, Vigoda said.
“We hope it will be targeted toward small businesses,” she said. “Larger firms have been more successful and have had a bit more relief during the pandemic.”
Vigoda said Small Business Majority recently conducted a survey showing that four in 10 small businesses are still struggling and reporting that business conditions are on the decline.
“We would really love to see more emphasis on small businesses,” Vigoda said, “maybe a longer fee relief program.”
Her main concern, once these priorities are incorporated into the budget, is implementation.
“For any of these programs to be successful, there needs to be a hugely robust outreach strategy,” she said. “We always see programs fall short in that respect.”
Vigoda said Small Business Majority will be working with legislators on top small business priorities.
“We will be doing listening sessions on these proposals and advocating that small business voices are at the table,” she said.
FUTURE BENEFITS
Espinoza said the governor’s budget proposal sustains Colorado’s economic future.
The budget’s support for the family and medical leave program “means employers will have more time to benefit from having healthier and happier employees before they begin paying program premiums.”
Savings to employers on unemployment insurance and to entrepreneurs on startup fees also are boons that Good Business Colorado applauds, she said.
“More businesses will get help accessing capital to grow their businesses,” she said.
“The proposed budget also invests in the social equity and environmental sustainability needed for long-term prosperity through things like education, child care, affordable housing, clean transportation and air quality,” Espinoza said.
Polis, whose budget proposal was announced via a Nov. 1 news release, stated that “ending the pandemic remains my top priority as governor, but I’m also committed to improving air quality and fighting crime while reducing fees and payroll taxes and protecting our Colorado way of life. We’ve seen the challenges that the pandemic has exposed in our workforce, health care, and child care systems, as well as in our small business sector, all of which have added additional pressures to Coloradans facing rising costs of living,”
To address some of the challenges the state faces, Polis proposed a $530 million investment over three years to support home and community-based health services and raise caregivers’ wages.
The budget also proposes a $113 million public safety package that would invest in community policing models and support public safety measures such as lighting improvements and community watch programs.
Polis also proposed a $200 million investment to leverage funding to reduce homelessness through community-based services including emergency shelters, transitional housing and addiction recovery programs.