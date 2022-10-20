A social justice group has released police bodycam footage showing Colorado Springs Police Department officers speaking derisively of protesters before any engagement with them.
The footage, released by the nonprofit Chinook Center, shows three officers preparing to respond to a July 2021 demonstration by citizens over affordable housing staged during the city’s sesquicentennial celebration.
About 22 minutes into the video, before the protest started, officers joke about encouraging the crowd to kill the protesters. Here are some standout sections from the footage provided by Chinook Center.
Officer 1: “Yeah seriously, just get on that bullhorn and be like, ‘hey if y’all would like to see a parade and like to see these m-----f-----s to quit interrupting it, just handle that for us... stone ’em all to death.”
Another officer: “Call us when we need to collect the bodies.”
The officers also discussed using flash bangs and “stingers” against the protesters and one said, “EPSO [El Paso County Sheriff’s Office] SWAT the shit outta these dudes.”
“Shortly after these jokes,” a news release from the Chinook Center said, “CSPD aggressively arrested several peaceful protesters,” some of whom were injured.
“Clearly, these officers were speaking freely as they were unaware the camera was recording,” the release said. “Officers made these comments before the protesters had even begun to march. The officers were not even in the immediate area of the protesters, who were gathered in Dorchester Park at the time distributing food to the unhoused community.
“With no provocation and no indication that any crime is taking place, officers gleefully imagine protesters being violently murdered. The comfort and ease with which all three officers in the vehicle participate in the conversation is further evidence that Keith Wrede’s ‘Kill ’em All’ comments in 2020 were certainly not an exception.”
The release also labeled CSPD as having “a widespread and dangerous culture of hostility and violence toward protesters that has resulted in injuries and harm over multiple years.”
The videos drew a sharp rebuke from Mayor John Suthers, a career law enforcement official who’s served as district attorney, U.S. Attorney, Colorado Attorney General and head of the Colorado Department of Corrections.
Despite his longtime support of law enforcement, he called what he saw on the videos “wholly unprofessional.” His statement follows:
“In the last week, I have been made aware, for the first time, of wholly unacceptable statements made by law enforcement officers during a protest outside the Police Operation Center in 2020 and in a separate instance in July 2021.
“While local law enforcement was under considerable duress related to protests during those times, the statements are wholly unprofessional and, if they can be attributed to specific CSPD officers, should be fully investigated and be the subject of potential discipline.
“The CSPD has made considerable effort in the aftermath of the protests to ensure officers act professionally in all such encounters going forward, but that does not mean officers who previously engaged in inappropriate conduct should not be held accountable.”
CSPD said in a statement, “CSPD is aware of the BWC video and unacceptable comments made by officers on the video. CSPD values the relationship we have with our community and the trust they place in our officers. We have high expectations for how our officers represent themselves and the department. We appreciate you bringing this video forward and are reviewing the information regarding this incident for appropriate action.”
The Chinook Center, which released the footage, is a progressive coalition that its website says “empowers and connects people and grassroots organizations working for social, economic and environmental justice.”
Six protesters from that July 2021 demonstration faced charges, many of which were dismissed; some pleaded guilty to lower-level infractions.
During the course of a case, CSPD had redacted the portions of the footage in which they spoke ill of protesters. But the protesters’ attorney sought a ruling by a District Court judge to force the release of the footage — and prevailed.
That happened some months ago, and Jon Christiansen with the Chinook Center said it was decided to release the footage publicly to underscore its contention that police officers need to be held accountable.
“CSPD is continually costing taxpayers a lot of money through their behavior,” he said. “People need to be made aware of this. It’s an ongoing pattern how they treat protesters.”
Earlier this year, the city settled two lawsuits brought by protesters during the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations that cost taxpayers $175,000 for one case and for $140,000 for other.
“We would like to see police actually held accountable,” Christiansen said, noting that while Sgt. Keith Wrede was suspended without pay for his inappropriate comment during the 2020 protests, he remains on the police force.
“We would like to see an independent oversight body over the PD rather than the toothless LETAC,” he said, referring to the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission. “Honestly, a lot of these officers need to be fired.”
LETAC was formed by City Council after the BLM protests prompted citizens to demand accountability. However, in the last several months there’s been talk of transferring the commission from Council oversight to the Mayor’s Office, because Council has no operational authority over the police department. Its only say-so comes via budget approval and confirmation of the mayor’s choice for police chief.
Christiansen also pointed to an undercover operation to infiltrate nonprofits working for social justice as evidence that CSPD requires more oversight.