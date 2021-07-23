Owners of restaurants, stores and other businesses were relieved when the Colorado legislature modified a proposed law restricting the use of plastic bags and polystyrene packaging to give them longer to comply.
But legislators were determined to pass regulations that cut down on plastic waste, and they did so with HB 21-1162, Management of Plastic Products.
The original version of the bill implemented a ban on polystyrene boxes as of next January and on single-use plastic bags by Sept. 1, 2022.
The final bill, passed June 8 and signed by Gov. Jared Polis on July 6, delayed implementation of the ban for both materials until Jan. 1, 2024.
But other provisions of the law will kick in a bit sooner, and even though the law is not an imminent concern for restaurant and other business owners, they’ll have to face up to it sooner or later.
“Right now, restaurants are primarily concerned with navigating the severe labor shortage facing our industry and digging out of the $3 billion revenue hole the pandemic caused in 2020,” said Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association.
Meanwhile, opponents of the bill say there are better ways of accomplishing the bill’s goals of reducing plastic waste.
And it may take a while for restaurants and stores to digest the bill’s provisions.
What started as a simple proposal became more complex as it moved through the legislature, said Rachel Beck, vice president of government affairs at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
“We’ve got four different deadlines in the bill, and some of them have subdeadlines,” Beck said.
While pushing the deadlines back has helped, the Colorado Restaurant Association estimates that full recovery for the restaurant industry will take up to five years, “so there’s still some overlap there,” Beck said.
The biggest issue with the bill, Beck said, “is that it was a missed opportunity to create a program that was incentive-based and really allowed businesses to get excited about phasing out single-use plastics in favor of materials that are more environmentally sustainable. Instead, we’ve got mandates and fines.”
THE BILL
The legislation provides several exemptions to the provisions that ban single-use plastic bags.
• Small stores — businesses with three or fewer locations that are not part of a franchise, as well as laundries, farmers and roadside markets, and pharmacies are exempt, leaving grocery and supermarket chains, convenience stores and large retailers subject to the bans.
• Retail food establishments — restaurants and other retail operations that store, prepare and package food — are exempt.
• Frozen food, meat, seafood, plants and other items that could be contaminated may still be delivered to consumers in plastic bags.
• Businesses may continue to use any bags they have already purchased when the ban kicks in Jan. 1, 2024, until they’re used up.
Regarding polystyrene containers:
• Retail food establishments may not use these containers for ready-to-eat food, but they may continue to use any products they purchased before Jan. 1, 2024.
• Penalties can range up to $1,000 for repeated violations.
• Medical products and devices are exempted.
Other provisions of the law include the following.
• Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, stores can provide customers with single-use plastic carryout bags or paper carryout bags but must charge a fee of 10 cents per bag. Six cents of the fee must be remitted to the municipality or county in which the store is located to support administration, enforcement and recycling or waste diversion efforts. The store retains 4 cents.
• After Jan. 1, 2024, if a store provides customers with paper carryout bags, it must continue to charge the carryout bag fee.
• The number of carryout bags provided to each customer and the total amount of fees charged must be listed on the customer’s receipt.
• After July 1, 2024, local governments can pass stricter regulations than those specified in this law.
“We did have a lot of discussion about when this would be implemented and what’s going to be the impact on these small businesses,” said Rep. Marc Snyder (D-Dist. 18). “And we did come to somewhat of a compromise.”
PROS AND CONS
Colorado’s law is one of the most thorough in the country, and it’s attracted attention across the state and nation.
Organizations such as Eco-Cycle, a Boulder-based advocate for zero waste, supported the bill.
“By 2025, plastic production will increase by 33-36 percent,” the organization stated on its website. “According to recent studies, it is raining microplastics in Rocky Mountain National Park and in Front Range communities. These microplastics from plastic waste get into our air, water, and the food we eat. … [The act] will protect Colorado’s people, wildlife and environment by addressing some of the worst plastics.”
Public interest advocacy group CoPIRG noted that Coloradans go through 4.6 million single-use plastic bags and 1.2 million single-use polystyrene cups every day.
“As the first interior state to enact comprehensive plastic pollution legislation, Colorado is helping to build momentum to phase out unnecessary and wasteful single-use plastics across the country,” CoPIRG Executive Director Danny Katz stated in a news release supporting the act.
The plastics industry pushed back against the measure, and business advocates found flaws in the bill.
The American Chemistry Council, which advocates for and supports the plastics industry, said banning plastics would raise costs and do little to prevent plastic pollution.
The ACC and other industry groups advocate a circular economy for plastics, accomplished through fees on plastic food service items to fund recycling, advanced recycling technologies and a national standard requiring all plastic packaging to contain at least 30 percent recycled plastic by 2030.
While following the development of HB-1162, “the concerns we heard from restaurants were twofold,” Beck said. “One was the cost: Plastic is the cheapest available material for packaging. The other was administration.” The bill will add recordkeeping burdens to track bag fees.
“It’s interesting that, in a bill meant to reduce disposable materials, we’re requiring a receipt,” she said. “Restaurants also have to place signage [about the fees] and communicate with customers about the new policy.”
Beck said she would have liked to see more resources in the bill for restaurants that will have to implement the changes.
“The bill allows for part of the fee that goes to local governments to be used for waste reduction programs, but that does not necessarily make its way back to the restaurants and the customers directly,” she said.
“Reduction of single-use plastics is a very worthy goal,” Beck said. “But to concentrate that effort just on one small sector of the economy, and in particular, one that’s been hit hard because of the pandemic, doesn’t seem like the most effective way to achieve the larger goal. … There are industries like shipping that use a ton of plastic, and this won’t even touch that.”
Riggs noted that the bill does not prevent restaurants from using plastic bags to package takeout orders. The Colorado Restaurant Association supported that amendment to ensure the safety of ready-to-eat food that might be contaminated in a customer’s reusable bag.
The association is concerned, however, “that once local governments can set their own laws regarding single-use plastics, new laws will raise compliance confusion for restaurants and guests alike,” Riggs said.
The association ultimately decided to oppose the bill when legislators decided to include the local pre-emption language.
“Allowing local governments to independently regulate plastics will result in a patchwork of laws across the state, leading to confusion for operators,” Riggs said. “We prefer statewide regulations to avoid that confusion and facilitate compliance.”
Snyder said he was troubled when the Senate struck the original clause which, in the House version of the bill, did not allow local jurisdictions to toughen the regulations.
“Suppliers of these take-out products and these bags like to have uniformity so that they know what’s going to be required,” he said. “If Denver or Boulder decides they’re going to have a more vigorous program, then suppliers will have to tailor their product line to whatever Denver decides. So even though local control seems like a great idea, basically I think things will be dictated by Denver and Boulder.”
Some Colorado jurisdictions, including Denver and Fort Collins, already have bag bans in place that will start before the state deadline.
Many restaurants and other businesses have already abandoned Styrofoam containers in favor of biodegradable or compostable alternatives, Riggs said.
“These options do come at a higher price point and will introduce yet another increased cost for small businesses that were hit the hardest, just as they begin walking the road to pandemic recovery,” she said.
AHEAD OF THE GAME
Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market in Downtown Colorado Springs uses no single-use plastic bags or Styrofoam containers, co-owner Stacy Poore said.
“We don’t purchase anything from our suppliers that comes in Styrofoam,” Poore said. “So, for us, it’s not as much of an impact as it might be for another business that uses those things regularly. We just decided when we started our business that that was something we wouldn’t do.”
The market does offer smaller plastic bags for produce that are compostable, but Poore finds that many customers don’t use them. Instead they take their produce to the checkout counter without a bag.
“I’d say that maybe 15 percent of the people that shop here use those bags,” she said. “So I think that consumers are aware that they can contribute in a positive way.”
The market packages customers’ purchases in paper bags, sells reusable bags imprinted with its brand and encourages customers to bring their own bags.
Poore said businesses will definitely feel an impact when they are forced to switch.
“Single-use plastic bags are about a tenth of a cent,” she said. “We pay about 7 cents for a large paper bag. It’s definitely expensive, but it’s a choice you make.”