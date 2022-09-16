Clay Hapke traces his interest in bespoke house plants to a time just after moving from Illinois to Colorado Springs in 2000, where he lived in an apartment with a west-facing room filled with plants. Most of Hapke’s acquaintances know him for his 16 years in customer service at Planet Granite, but his obsession with house plants remained central enough that his house became known as “Hapke’s Hortum” — in Latin, hortum means garden.
The obsession might have remained a side project were it not for his partner Lauren McKenzie, who kindled the dream that he could turn his talents into a mobile plant truck. It remained the focus of their startup plans until a potential investor and landlord encouraged the couple to consider a property he had near Colorado Blvd. and 25th St. in Old Colorado City. Hapke had spent the last year considering pop-up temporary stores at festivals and neighborhood events, and admitted he had to be sold on the concept of a brick-and-mortar store being even marginally feasible in 2022.
Hapke’s Hortum had a soft grand opening the first weekend of August, and garnered far more attention than Hapke expected. Since then, first-time walk-in customers have remained a daily occurrence, and the store appears to have found a dedicated niche alongside the large nursery outlets like Rick’s and Phelan Gardens. The store will have its official grand opening Sept. 17 and 18, with potting classes, ceramics painting, a raffle for plants, and a Sunday plant swap. Hapke gave the Business Journal an early-morning tour on a recent weekday, and talked about the realities of retail post-pandemic.
Your private interest in plants grew slowly but continuously, right? And did the knowledge about growing become more professional?
That first apartment had about a dozen plants at first, until a time when I was in my house with my ex-wife and we had 219 potted plants. But throughout that time, it remained a constant hobby. People would gift me plant books, and I’d learn a little bit more here and there. Even after nicknaming my house ‘Hapke’s Hortum,’ I still never dreamed of making this a serious business. Lauren was the one who had the vision for what this hobby could be, and turned Hapke’s Hortum into an LLC. She was moving carefully that whole time, though, making sure this was something I really wanted. Nothing moved from discussion to action until 2021.
From 2015 to 2021, were you doing any plant selling or consulting out of your house, trying to build a clientele for later?
Not really. I’d regularly attend plant swaps, but people knew as early as mid-decade that I could give advice on growing. I’d constantly post on social media, and as a result, people would constantly hit me up with questions or requests for plant adoptions. But all that time, I didn’t conduct workshops or attend any trade shows.
So by 2021, places like Rick’s were putting in dedicated house-plant areas. What convinced you that there was a protected niche you could address to make a brick-and-mortar place work?
In those first months moving out of COVID, the idea of a storefront was not on the table. We thought of temporary pop-ups at markets, and a plant trailer. It was all intended as a side business from this long-term work with Planet Granite. We hired a third person, separate from Lauren, to work on branding and market development. It was exciting to watch a logo developed, a design for the mobile trailer. The acquisition and redesign of the trailer didn’t begin until February 2022.
In May of this year, a friend with properties approached us and said, ‘You need to open a store.’ We told them there was no way that would happen. Then they kept upping the stakes, offering to become direct investors, until on the third time they asked, we finally agreed we could do this. The space was vacant and ready to use. We had to make some fundamental changes, such as take out a false wall that the previous tenant, a dog trainer, had put in. But essentially, it was a matter of making optimal use of a narrow but very deep storefront. We just added the awning and outdoor plants on the sidewalk this week.
Given the amount of renovation work needed for the store, did you have any time to even get the mobile plant trailer business going?
The trailer part never came into being. We started pop-ups in May, and began with a line of branded apparel as a way of raising the capital for the trailer. With friends and family across the U.S., we had a natural base of customers, our first apparel order sold out in three weeks, so we started mapping out a calendar of when to do pop-ups. Once we spread the word, our friends got so excited that we got offers to host a pop-up at a restaurant or a brewery. Lauren even had an arrangement with Shuga’s to sell plants from their truck at the restaurant. So in April we were full steam ahead with the pop-up plan to make some money over the summer to convert the camper. And right in the middle of the initial effort comes the investment offer for a store. We still have the camper in our driveway, completely gutted, nothing done to it.
It’s obvious the store will be taking all your time for a while, but does the van plan still exist?
We’d love to once we get settled. It was May 3 that we agreed to accept the offer, so converting this into a store was 2½ months. The camper has been sitting in the driveway, doing nothing. It would be great to fit it out with matching branding, using it for consulting and product sales. This would require more staffing as well as good weather, so we’ll work in the store alone through the fall and winter. In addition to running REN [Creativ, media and branding agency] full time, Lauren is responsible for back-end issues at the store, inventory, sourcing, working with vendors, managing social media and the web site. Website sales will be limited to things like apparel, because selling plants online is a headache.
This space is very long but narrow. Did it take many steps of redesign to make the best use of the space and still give customers breathing room?
The end result was fairly close to Lauren’s first conceptual designs, which she drew up one night at the tiki bar. We did have to remove some features like the false wall. That wall was only 6 feet from the front door, so when we first saw the place, we thought that plants could not get enough light. Bringing the wall down was of our first goals, then we saw how the light could flood in. But we needed shelving and partitioning in just the right space so that customers would not feel crammed in. In the back of the store, we concentrated on making it functional for working all day — a potting station, a distributed water system with a central water line running the length of the store. Design of the potting station was critical, since we wanted something we could use for workshops, but also because we want potting a plant a customer just bought to be a primary service we can offer. Big nurseries, dedicated house plant stores, offer the plant ‘as is,’ where a potting service makes us stand out. We’ve seen a handful of stores like this in bigger cities, New York, L.A. and elsewhere in California, but not here.
How much dedicated promotional work will you have to do to drive customers in, apart from the social media buildup you had before the soft opening?
So many people followed along with the story, there was a built-in cheering section even in the pop-up days. After we agreed on the store investment, we posted progress videos of painting, shelf installation, countertops coming in. Then, during Territory Days, we put decals and posters in the windows, and the inquiries went way beyond our online community. We got our first shipment of plants July 28, and immediately planned a friends-and-family soft opening on First Friday, Aug. 5, with the general soft opening on Saturday. Friday night we stayed open until 10 and made $3,600 in sales. At 10 a.m. the next morning, people from all these houseplant groups in town, like Colorado Springs Gardening Club, were waiting to check us out.
As far as word getting out, every single day I’m seeing about five locals who stumbled upon this store who did not know we were here. That exceeded my expectations by quite a bit. With the awning, sandwich board, and outdoor plants out front, those numbers are increasing.
Given the years you were at Planet Granite, how long until the fear of leaving a predictable full-time gig was replaced by the sense you were now your own boss?
June 3 was my last day at Planet Granite, deliberately making it early so that I could come here and help with the build-out. Those first couple weeks felt very surreal. It wasn’t until the end of June that I could say, ‘This is now my job. It’s what I do for a living.’ The fact that Planet Granite had a great benefits package made it feel like I was jumping into the deep end. But Planet Granite was over-the-top supportive in helping me do this. They’re going to a do a home show soon at Penrose, and want to borrow some of our plants. So that suggests a continuing relationship. I also know some builders, and have already heard from them that they would like to use the plants in staging model home shows, whether on loan or directly purchasing plants. For the fall, we’re mapping out a series of workshops on macrame, potting, paint your own pots, plant your own plants, propagation, and even bringing in potters on a First Friday to showcase their work. In regard to the First Friday evenings, the OCC Merchants are really encouraging later hours, and we anticipate doing well by staying open many evenings until 9 or later.
The next step is to renovate this old shack out back to use for workshops and private events. That may come after the trailer, but it’s definitely under consideration. Once it’s renovated, the space itself is beautiful, and might be appropriate for a small birthday party or baby shower.
Are people comfortable with the idea of a plant boutique instead finding house plants at a traditional nursery?
The notion of a boutique is fine, but I don’t want people to think they will be paying top dollar. We want to compete on price with larger nurseries, while carrying rarer types of house plants they might not find
elsewhere.