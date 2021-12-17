When Michele Williers started leading the PEAK Parent Center in October 2020, she felt she had come full circle.
PEAK, a statewide nonprofit that offers resources and support for parents of children and young adults with disabilities, provides a community that Williers discovered on her own 18 years ago, as a first-time mother to a blind, deaf and nonverbal child. She depended on the knowledge and moral support of other parents raising children with disabilities while she navigated complex legal, medical and education systems.
“I leaned on other parents,” said Williers, whose son, Beck, is now a junior at Pine Creek High School. “I never really had a PEAK, but the PEAK mission always lived within me.”
Now, Williers is the executive director of PEAK, and strives to deliver the same support and information power to more than 26,000 parents, young people with disabilities and educators throughout Colorado each year. PEAK is the only Parent Training and Information Center in the state officially designated by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs. The center was founded 36 years ago — before the Americans with Disabilities Act was even in place to enforce inclusion and accommodations — by two mothers who were fierce advocates for their children with disabilities, Williers said.
Parents go to PEAK for answers about their child’s rights for accommodations in school, information about federal aid available to them and sometimes simply for a space to vent to understanding ears about everyday challenges, Williers said. The center, located Downtown on East Moreno Avenue, hosts regular training sessions featuring PEAK staff members — who oftentimes are parents of children with disabilities themselves — or guest speakers with expertise about relevant laws and resources, she said.
PEAK’s primary goal is to ensure parents, educators and anyone in the community who frequently works with children or young adults with disabilities are informed advocates on their behalf, Williers said. The center also provides direct support for young people with disabilities through programs like its Youth Leadership Summit, which is part of the center’s annual Inclusion Conference and focuses on goal-setting and seeking out meaningful college and job opportunities.
“A big focus for us is to support and help people learn advocacy skills for themselves,” Williers said. “Some people don’t have the verbal voice, but they have a voice. Whether sign languages are preferred, or they type … we really do make sure voices are heard.”
How students with disabilities are treated in schools has become an especially urgent issue for PEAK as the pandemic forced classes to a virtual format last year, she said. The center’s parent advisors — staff members who operate a sort of “help line” for parents and educators — have received an increased volume of calls about pandemic-related challenges, such as blind students struggling to participate in video-based lessons or teachers encountering technical difficulties when including American Sign Language interpreters in Zoom-based presentations.
“Online learning for the disability community wasn’t the easiest,” she said.
Although many Colorado school districts are back to in-person learning this year, new barriers for students with disabilities persist. Debates about whether children should be required to wear masks in the classroom have prompted concerns about children with sensory issues, who have difficulty wearing the face coverings all day, Williers said. As the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated depression and anxiety among young people, PEAK has been fielding more calls related to how schools should be providing accommodations for students with mental health disorders.
Williers said philanthropic donations to PEAK during its first year in the Give! Campaign are vital to its programs and would help expand the center’s capacity to help parents and educators in need of guidance. It’s no small feat to serve all of Colorado in one center; though 80 percent of PEAK’s funding comes from government grants, she said it’s “never enough.”
“We won’t turn anyone away,” Williers said. “This is God’s work.”
“This is also a civil rights and social justice issue of our time,” she added. “When we talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, we talk about it on all fronts. The disability community is a big part of that.”