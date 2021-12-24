El Paso County Public Health and local hospitals kicked into high gear to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the battle continued in 2021.
“I think we have made remarkable progress,” said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health, noting that the county quickly built the infrastructure needed to provide high-volume vaccinations. The vaccines, she said, are “a powerful prevention tool.
“We are continuing to make a tremendous amount of progress in standing that up, and also dealing limited supplies and priority groups, which made it logistically even more challenging,” she said.
Wheelan also said the health care community has made efforts to increase access, supplies and education awareness about new therapeutics that are becoming available, such as monoclonal antibodies.
“All of this is happening through partnerships,” she said.
Public Health put together a vaccine consortium that includes for-profit and nonprofit health care providers, the Veterans Affairs Office, the Medical Reserve Corps, elected officials, businesses, groups and individuals.
“Our strategy was not to use solely high-volume sites or parking lots and drive-throughs,” Wheelan said. “We wanted to have multiple options and different parts of the county. So we were steady in coming up with innovative ways to provide vaccine,” for example, a mobile van.
“We wanted to meet people where they are,” she said. “It’s our job to build the infrastructure, provide the education and easy access. It’s up to people to make the best choices for themselves and their families, paired with seeing advice from their own physicians.
“It’s remarkable that we’re nearing 1 million vaccinations,” Wheelan said. As of Dec. 20, more than 418,000 people had been fully vaccinated — about 62 percent of those who are eligible in El Paso County.
Public Health also developed detailed dashboards to track the pandemic and vaccinations.
Since January, the county has seen COVID-19 incidence ebb and flow. Cases fell in January after reaching a high point in December 2020. A smaller peak was seen in May, and a bigger spike occurred mid-November.
Before the pandemic, the department had a communicable disease response team of three individuals charged with case investigations, contact tracing and outbreak response, said DeAnn Ryberg, Public Health deputy director.
“We’ve scaled up to a team of more than 70 individuals,” she said.
Public Health’s education responsibilities are an important part of the pandemic defense, she said.
“We’re addressing a novel infection,” Ryberg said. “We’ve tried to be adaptable to make sure that we have information about best practice available to people on our websites, through call centers and through texting platforms, so that we can get people quality, understandable information to help them know what to do and make decisions that help protect their health and the health of the people around them.”
The COVID fight has been complicated by an earlier respiratory disease season than in typical years, Ryberg said.
Public Health saw peaks this fall in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes coldlike symptoms and typically peaks in the winter.
“We also are seeing an increase in flu cases in the community,” Ryberg said. “We don’t know what the totality of our flu season will look like. One thing that does work in our favor is that many of the prevention measures that we all became very familiar with during the COVID
response — face coverings, covering your cough, staying home when you’re sick, being mindful of washing your hands — those things are impactful for a variety of respiratory illnesses.
“We encourage people to get vaccinated for flu,” she said. “It is not too late.”
Mental health issues also have challenged the community this year, Wheelan said, especially among health care workers.
Providers, caregivers and employees at local hospitals, who already were experiencing stress before the pandemic, are experiencing unprecedented levels of burnout and behavioral health problems as hospitals fill up again.
The three local health systems — UCHealth, Centura Health, and Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs — have reached out with counseling, groups and special programs to help employees and their families recognize and deal with mental health issues.
They also are boosting incentives to hire and retain health care workers, who have left for reasons ranging from early retirement to vaccine mandates.
For them and the wider community, El Paso County partnered with the GRIT Program (Greater Resilience Intervention Teams), which provides online video training that teaches coping skills and small steps to support and motivate others.
“Mental health is just as important as physical health,” Wheelan said. “You never know what someone’s dealing with, and to be kind and compassionate through all of this as we rebuild and try to increase resilience is so important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.