Qualtek, a legacy manufacturing company with half a century of history in Colorado Springs, will go out of business early next month — a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orders for parts from Qualtek’s largest customer, Boeing, dropped off at the beginning of the pandemic closures, Qualtek President Christopher Fagnant said. At the same time, demand from the company’s second-largest client, a company that made respiratory medical devices, “went through the roof” in April 2020.
But the surge lasted only about four months — then dropped to zero in August. It’s been too much whiplash for the company to survive.
“Manufacturing right now is having a Dickens of a time — I mean, it’s the best of times, it’s the worst of times,” said Tim Heaton, president of the Denver-based Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Association.
“We’ve got companies that have orders like they’ve never seen before, but small contract manufacturers can’t get the materials or the people to fulfill them,” he said.
The companies that are doing well are those that have invested in automated equipment, those that have been able to pivot quickly to focus on current demand, and those that can source materials domestically or are well enough established to place highly on the supply chain, Heaton said.
Local manufacturer MotoMinded retooled early in the pandemic to produce face shields. That kept the company’s employees working until demand resumed for its motorcycle-related products, said Chris Vestal, founder and president. But the company is still experiencing supply-chain holdups that are delaying delivery times on its LED light products.
Advantage Manufacturing of Colorado Springs was well diversified enough that it was able to keep its employees working throughout the pandemic, President Patrick Scott said.
“We did lose a few people who moved on for personal reasons,” he said, “but we have really good customers and really good employees, and we just kept growing.”
DEMAND PLUNGES
When the pandemic hit, “we knew our largest customer was going to have a huge decrease in demand,” Fagnant said. “We didn’t know how long it was going to last, so we put a deal together where they could buy the ability to produce their product line from us. That was an effort to monetize a big part of our business.”
Qualtek was already producing parts for a medical device manufacturer that produced laryngoscopes, used for examining and performing procedures on the larynx.
“On its face, that should be a good business to be in,” Fagnant said. “Our customer [whom Fagnant declined to name] placed huge orders; we ramped up and hired people.”
The orders flowed in April, May, June and July 2020, but by the end of July, “everybody turned around and realized they had ordered more than they needed,” he said. “We had zero orders from August until the end of the year.”
Most manufacturers would find that kind of fluctuation difficult to cope with, even in normal times, he said.
And worse, Qualtek had been doing research and development for more than two years on another part that was to be used in a new line of ventilators.
“Our customer was supposed to launch production in March 2020,” Fagnant said, but decided to continue its existing product lines rather than introducing the new one.
Qualtek had started notifying other customers that they needed to find a new vendor because it required the extra production capacity to make the part.
“And then our customer never came through with their orders,” Fagnant said. “Instead of being a big positive thing for us, that project just got mothballed. It still hasn’t gone live. That was one of the things that contributed to us deciding to shut the doors.”
The pandemic revealed that “our customer exposure was way too high on aerospace and medical devices,” Fagnant said.
The company squeezed by last year using Paycheck Protection Program loans. At the beginning of this year, Qualtek reached out to other manufacturers that might absorb the company and made efforts to sell the business.
“But we just couldn’t get a deal that worked for us,” Fagnant said. “When you’re trying to sell a business that’s in distress, that’s a very difficult thing to do.”
When the medical device customer told Qualtek it wanted to cancel its remaining purchase orders, and the last deal Fagnant had hoped to negotiate fell through, “we decided we can’t do it any longer,” he said.
On Oct. 7, Fagnant announced the closing internally to Qualtek’s 23 employees. The company has retained enough employees to finish a couple of jobs in progress, but will shut down production within the next two weeks.
“We’ve got a lot of cleanup work to do to get the building ready for new tenants,” he said. “We’ll be doing that over the next couple of months.”
Fagnant has been helping Qualtek’s employees get new jobs and said almost everyone has found employment. He also has been helping customers move to new vendors.
Fagnant’s parents, Tony and Mary Fagnant, who bought Qualtek in July 2000, are retired but retain ownership of the building and will lease it out.
Looking back, “we were just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Chris Fagnant said. “Walking away from it is going to be the best thing for our employees, our customers, and for me.”
Fagnant said Milestones for Growth, a coworking space for light manufacturing his parents started in the building next door to Qualtek, also fell by the wayside during the pandemic.
“It was hard to find tenants and fill out the space in the way we originally envisioned,” he said. The building has one occupant, and another will be moving there soon.
Fagnant said he hasn’t decided what he’ll be doing next. For now, he’s too busy to think about it — but he plans to take some time off when he finishes selling off equipment and decommissioning the building.
“When the time comes,” he said, “I’m confident I’ll be able to land into something that is good for me and my family.”
PANDEMIC PIVOT
MotoMinded had better luck with a pandemic product that was in demand.
The company partnered with Pikes Peak Makerspace and Titan 3D Robotics to produce laser-cut face shields that could be sterilized and reused.
Via social media, word spread that they were available at just above cost, and MotoMinded started getting orders from local nurses, dentists and other medical personnel.
“A hospital out of Houston approached us about buying in bulk,” Vestal said. “We were thinking we could make 50 a day, and the demand was more than that.”
Vestal — who rented his space from the Fagnants in the building next door to Qualtek — expanded the operation into an additional room after a local nonprofit, the Legacy Institute, gave the company $40,000 to make 40,000 shields in 40 days.
“We ended up making 40,000 in 35 days,” Vestal said. Many of the shields went to El Paso County Emergency Services, a division of the Sheriff’s Office; the Colorado Springs Police Department; and the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
With scrap materials left from the cutting process, MotoMinded made 5,000 clips that attached to the ear loops of masks, taking pressure off the wearers’ ears.
“We gave those away,” Vestal said.
Production of the shields was phased out after the 40,000 shields were completed, but the project kept MotoMinded’s two employees working, he said.
MotoMinded now has returned to making its signature product lines. Production of one of its most popular products, an LED kit with a bracket that riders attach to dirt bikes, has been affected by supply chain issues.
“The supply of that is down to 20 percent of what normally was available,” Vestal said — and it’s taking six to eight weeks to fill orders.
Because it’s challenging to get materials from overseas, he tries to use vendors and resources located in Colorado.
“If I have to go overseas, I won’t make the product,” he said.
Demand has been high for MotoMinded’s products since last summer, and the company has added an employee.
“I think things are going to continue to improve,” Vestal said, “and we are ready for that.”
SKILLED WORKERS HARD TO FIND
Advantage Manufacturing provides precision sheet metal fabrication, machining, assembly and fulfillment services to the Department of Defense, aerospace, transportation, medical integrated circuit, food processing, law enforcement, heavy and light rail, and communications industries, among others.
“We’re intentionally well diversified,” Scott said. “We did that as a strategy about 10 years ago. If one industry is down, usually something else is picking up.”
The company saw some issues with aerospace early in the pandemic, but those were offset by growth in the defense and light rail sectors.
The company’s sales are up, Scott said, and Advantage is looking to add employees to its workforce of 90 people.
Advantage had projected growth of about 20 percent in 2020.
“We didn’t really lose any sales, but we didn’t grow our projected amount,” Scott said. “We stayed just even.”
Now, projects that have been developed during the past six months are set to take off, and Scott expects this year to finish strong.
Like other manufacturers, Scott is finding that skilled workers, especially sheet metal workers, brake operators and laser operators, are hard to find.
“We’re trying to offset that through internal training programs,” Scott said. The company recently teamed up with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to recruit people who are leaving the military.
“I have high hopes for that,” Scott said.
Advantage has had difficulty getting paint and powder coat supplies and aluminum extrusions, he said, and the company has had to get creative to find solutions.
“One of our biggest customers is out of Japan, and they have better extrusion supply capabilities,” Scott said. “When we got behind with the American extrusion company, we were able to go to Japan. We had to fly it in, because it can’t come on a ship.”
Prices have increased significantly — especially this year — and Advantage no longer can tell customers that a price quote will be good for 30 days.
“That was kind of the industry standard,” Scott said, “but now it can be 24 hours or a week, because material changes that quickly.”
While he expects metal costs to remain high, metal vendors “feel they are going to stabilize in the fourth quarter,” he said.
“This does cause our customers to go out and bid stuff, but we’ve gotten a lot of work from people looking for better pricing or better customer service,” he said. “We’re just hoping for the best and trying to give good customer service, because that’s how we’re keeping our customers.”