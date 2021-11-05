The phone rings, and a woman in her early 80s picks up. After all, it’s a long-distance number — this could be important. On the other end is a man claiming her granddaughter/son-in-law/golden retriever has been (a) injured in a car accident and hospitalized (b) imprisoned in a Tijuana jail or (c) dog-napped and held for ransom.
How can she help? She can just wire the caller money via Western Union — or even send the number of a paid-up gift card — and they’ll take care of the rest.
Laid out this way, it seems obvious the victim of this scam will never see that money again, and that no one was ever in danger. But in the moment, a person who gets that kind of call feels a spike of adrenalin. The idea that someone they care about is in peril can propel them toward very bad decisions that only seem risky in retrospect. And according to Lt. James Sokolik, public information officer for Colorado Springs Police Department, scams involving gift cards are on the rise — along with just about any other type of scam you can imagine.
“Many times [the scammers] have no information about this supposed relative in danger … ,” Sokolik said. “If your loved one is in an accident, typically you’ll get a call from a hospital, not from an anonymous person asking for money.”
In the last five years, scams have proliferated across the country, and El Paso County is no exception. “Sadly, when you look at the stats, there hasn’t been a [recent] year when it declined. We have seen steady growth since 2016, with [the numbers]only going up,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. And those numbers are eye-popping.
“The last two years, it’s skyrocketed,” Liebert said. “This is a billion-dollar industry, and by the end of this year, money lost by Americans will hit around $5 billion.
“According to the FBI, last year it was $3.5 [billion] and it’s already around $4.5 [billion] — and we’re not even done with 2021 yet,” Liebert warned.
So what’s driving all of this growth? Liebert attributes the soaring numbers to the pandemic.
“If you’re a scammer, the two key ingredients you need are fear and uncertainty,” Liebert said. “And if I had to describe 2020 and 2021, it would be ‘fear and uncertainty.’”
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser agrees the last few years have created massive opportunities for fraud of all kinds.
“The sad part of the conversation is, anytime there’s an ability to prey on hopes or fears, scammers will strike,” Weiser said. “So [when] the pandemic started, that was a boon for scams.”
THE IMPERSONATION SCAM
While many people have been psychologically ripe for the picking, another opening is the rollout of numerous new federal programs and payouts, representing endless opportunities for impersonation scams.
“A top scam is an impersonation scam … pretending to be the federal government and wanting victims to pay ‘taxes,’ or posing as the utility company — ‘If you don’t pay me I’m going to turn off your power,’ or ‘To verify you get your check, I need the last 4 digits of your social security number,’” said Liebert.
Liebert said any time the federal government changes the way it does something — particularly when it’s changing procedures every three to six months — it opens doors for impersonation scammers.
“The federal government … is being impersonated constantly, and now you’re rolling out new programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance … that is a scammer’s paradise,” said Liebert.
According to Sokolik, fraudsters masquerading as law enforcement will call targets and accuse them of doing something illegal. It can seem very real since it’s easy to pretend a call is coming from a real officer or police station.
“They’ll say something horrendous, like they’re investigating you for viewing underage porn, and you’ll be arrested if you don’t send this here … It makes people confused, upset and scared, so they pay it,” said Sokolik, adding that no legitimate business or law enforcement agency will ever be asking for gift cards.
THE ROMANCE SCAM
One tactic that has waned slightly — but that Weiser believes will return — is the romance scam.
“Romance scams are definitely a serious and notable threat that exist because people are lonely,” Weiser said, “particularly older Coloradans … who are more vulnerable.”
Dating took a hit during pandemic lockdowns, but now that people are more comfortable venturing out into social situations, Weiser worries that a resurgence in romance fraud could be on the horizon.
“If you are online and you’re looking to meet someone, you have to be careful because the person you think you’re meeting may not be who they say they are, may not have any amorous intent,” said Weiser, “but instead ... [be] looking to get into your life, and into your wallet.”
Even more worrisome is that these types of scams are beginning to morph into a whole new level of criminal activity — rising to the level of blackmail.
“The romance [scam] is now turning into sextortion,” said Liebert. In this situation, someone online may pose as a romantic interest, and ask for compromising photos. Once they’re sent, the scammer threatens to release the photos or share them with the victim’s family unless they’re paid.
TARGETING OLDER AMERICANS
Anyone can be a victim of fraud at any point — you don’t necessarily need to be gullible, just distracted. But even so, older Americans are at particular risk.
Deborah Royster is the assistant director of the CFPB’s Office of Older Americans, where a key goal is helping protect older consumers from financial harm while empowering them with tools and information.
Royster said that romance scams are experiencing unprecedented growth in this demographic, in part perhaps because so many have been isolated and are doing their banking, shopping, and dating online.
“People may now want to pick up the phone and talk more now than ever before,” said Royster.
In 2020, reported losses to romance scams reached a record $304 million — up 50 percent from 2019; so for individuals that meant a median loss of $2,500.
“Americans ages 70 and older reported the highest individual median losses, of $9,475 — that’s devastating in many cases. For older adults who have worked a lifetime, it’s a significant part of their retirement savings.”
Royster said that older Americans who have discussed the dangers and risks of various scams with younger friends or family members were at far less risk of becoming victims.
BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITIES
Weiser believes that customers need to be skeptical and careful, and that businesses need to reflect on they can best protect their customers’ information.
“[Businesses] need to think long and hard about how they contact customers, and how they protect customers … it’s important to give them confidence,” Weiser said.
He pointed to Equifax in particular as not having sufficiently protected their data — the credit bureau fell victim to a 2017 data breach that exposed the private records of 147.9 million Americans, along with 15.2 million British citizens.
Liebert says that while scammers may target businesses, they’ll frequently target an individual to get that access. “They will go after specific people at a business …” he said. “It might be CEOs, it might be the accounting department.”
One scam that has specifically targeted businesses involves fraudulent unemployment filings.
“There may be requests from former employees filing for unemployment — employees that haven’t been there for years,” said Liebert, but he cautioned that current employees could also be targeted. Last year at the BBB, someone filed for unemployment on behalf of current employees. “They had [gotten] their social security numbers, and they filed on their behalf for unemployment ... We had to write a letter saying, ‘Hey, these people are still employed here,’” Liebert said.
“Colorado has a law governing how businesses protect individual data, since part of what scammers are always trying to do is get people’s data so they can pretend they’re them,” Weiser said. “The unemployment [and] insurance fraud that we had during the coronavirus ... that is because so much personal data is out there.
“And that’s something that all businesses need to get smarter about. ... Businesses historically didn’t always think long and hard about what data they’re collecting, how they store it, who has access to it.
“It’s really important if you’re a business and you’ve got sensitive [customer] information to think hard about all those questions.”
The BBB has been trying to alert the public to the latest scam techniques, partnering with media by talking to TV stations, and hosting regular segments on radio.
A crucial public tool to keep on top of what kind of scams are happening and where they are based is the BBB Scam Trackers site, which acts as a “heat map” for scams and fraud of all kinds.
Consumers can zoom in to their town and see which scams are being reported, or even narrow their search for specific types. While it’s a great research tool, there is also a large red button atop the site that says “report a scam” — and reporting scams, in more than one avenue, is a critical step in getting in front of them.
“You’ve got to report it...,” said Liebert. “The more information that I have, the better I can do my job educating the community.
“Don’t go to Facebook and ask ‘Is this a scam?’ because that doesn’t help anybody.”
It’s a point that Weiser also emphasizes.
“Stopfraudcolorado.gov is a website where people can report these frauds … and that enables us to go after fraudsters, as well as be able to warn people what the emerging threats are,” he said. “If you see something, say something."