Paid parking in Colorado Springs has been a fact of life for years now — and through the city’s Parking Enterprise, the system runs pretty smoothly.
Smaller communities like Green Mountain Falls and Manitou Springs have followed Colorado Springs’ lead in implementing paid parking, but they’ve encountered bumps in the road.
Green Mountain Falls’ paid parking program, rolled out in June, was met with opposition that went as far as a $16,000 kiosk being stolen. Town Manager Angie Sprang said it hasn’t been recovered.
In Manitou Springs, paid parking in the downtown business district has been a reality for several years, but the city is still tweaking the program to help solve traffic congestion in the downtown area.
Manitou recently expanded the paid parking district and started charging visitors to park at a formerly free lot. One hoped-for improvement — offsite parking and a shuttle service run by the cog railway — hasn’t materialized, Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said.
In Colorado Springs, it’s a matter of adjusting when necessary, said Parking Enterprise Director Scott Lee. Small meter rate increases at the beginning of 2020 and this year did generate some complaints.
“It’s gotten to the point where people are understanding,” especially businesses, Lee said. “Once people really got it and understood the rationale behind it, they really are happy with it, because the rates downtown cause a turnover, so businesses see more people coming through their doors.”
Paid parking generates revenue, but it also helps cities to mitigate traffic congestion in business districts and improve access for patrons of shops, restaurants and bars.
‘NECESSARY DECISION’
Green Mountain Falls’ Board of Trustees went through a “thoughtful” process that lasted a year before implementing a two-year, paid parking pilot program around Gazebo Lake and along Ute Pass Avenue to Tennis Court Park, Sprang said.
“The program is really geared specifically toward getting hikers/visitors to our beautiful, historic town to pay into our system so, at some point in the future, we hope to be able to afford proper bathrooms and trash receptacles to support their visits,” Sprang said. “With such a small tax base, it turned out to be a necessary decision.”
In the parking area, motorists use kiosks to pay their parking fees, but the first two hours are free. The next two hours are $2 per hour, and thereafter, each hour costs $5, up to a maximum of $34 a day.
Visitors pay the fees Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Parking is free Mondays through Thursdays except for holidays. The fine for violations is $32, which doubles to $64 if not paid within 10 days.
The paid parking program will run during the summer only, Sprang said.
Indications that the program did not sit well with locals included the theft of one of the kiosks just before paid parking began June 18. Several large signs placed by Interstate Parking Company of Colorado, the firm hired to manage the program, also disappeared. They’ve been replaced by smaller signs.
Sprang said that while there was some initial opposition from residents, “in the last month or so, the townspeople have really warmed up to the parking program, and we have received lots of positive comments from residents. We do receive some minor complaints, mostly from out-of-towners.”
Green Mountain Falls built some exemptions into the program. Residents and employees of local businesses were allowed to register their license plates and park for free without having to enter information at the kiosks.
Sprang said dropoff and pickup zones were created, as well as free parking for patrons on restaurant waitlists.
Some business owners are still less than pleased, however.
“Nobody likes it,” said Ben Stephens, owner of The Pantry restaurant. “All of our customers have got to pay more money. … We can’t compete with Woodland Park restaurants and bars because they don’t have to pay.”
Although he has heard that people were getting ticketed, Stephens said he did not think the parking program would make enough money to make it worthwhile. Of 35 spots along the lakeside street where The Pantry is located, “I’ve got 15 of them for employees that are free,” he said.
Stephens said he isn’t worried that the parking program will hurt his business, which has been a mainstay of Green Mountain Falls for more than 60 years. But he is concerned about how it will affect the few other small businesses in town.
“There’s no reason to have paid parking,” he said.
CURBING CONGESTION
After eight years. Manitou Springs has worked most of the kinks out of its paid parking program, which covers Manitou, Canon, Park and Ruxton avenues. A free shuttle service runs along Manitou Avenue and connects to the cog railway and Manitou Incline, and parking on some residential streets is restricted.
One of the incentives for Manitou’s parking program was to reduce the number of Incline hikers who parked along the avenue, taking up spaces businesses needed for their customers, and curb motorists who circled through town looking for a place to park.
Manitou learned from Colorado Springs “the idea of paying for parking as a means of regulating people’s behavior,” Graham said. “It’s not so much a revenue thing as trying to hit some sort of desired outcome.”
Paid parking was an incentive to get people to park in the lot at Hiawatha Gardens — the only one in the city that was free — and take the free shuttle downtown or up to the Incline. It was also meant to encourage turnover so more people could patronize Manitou’s businesses.
But free parking turned out not to be free, said Roy Chaney, Manitou’s deputy city manager.
“It takes a lot of money to maintain the lots,” Cheney said, and Graham noted that the shuttles cost Manitou taxpayers about $275,000 a year.
“We thought the fair thing to do was to charge people $1 an hour to park” in the Hiawatha Gardens lot, Graham said.
According to surveys at the Hiawatha Gardens lot, “about 60 percent are using the lot for the Incline or the cog railway.” Graham said. “So that’s kind of doing what we’d hoped — taking some of the pressure off downtown Manitou.”
The cog railway has its own parking lot but needs more spaces, and promised the city when it reopened in May that it would have offsite parking and shuttle riders into Manitou.
“That doesn’t seem to have come to fruition,” Graham said. “As I understand it, they said they’re having trouble getting drivers for the shuttles.”
A booming tourist season also has highlighted the need for more parking in Manitou.
Chaney said the city decided to rely on reducing congestion with proper pricing and increasing surface pricing rather than investing $10 million-$15 million in a parking structure.
He has been negotiating with the Colorado Department of Transportation to install rear diagonal parking spaces on east Manitou Avenue between Manitou Springs City Hall and the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Drivers would back into these parking spaces so they can pull forward when they leave, offering better visibility and greater safety than backing out into traffic.
“We’re getting really close to getting that set up,” Chaney said. The diagonal spaces would add about 70 spaces to Manitou’s parking inventory.
CREATING TURNOVER
Colorado Springs increased parking meter rates and expanded the hours of the Downtown parking area in January 2020. Meter rates increased again in 2021, but the city will not raise rates next January, Lee said.
“When you raise the rates, what you do is you create a vacancy factor,” he said. “We want about 80 percent of parking spaces occupied, which is usually one spot per block open.”
Studies have shown that more than half of motorists who can’t find parking places within two blocks of their destination will go elsewhere, Lee said.
“We think we’ve found the sweet spot,” he said. “We were still seeing the volume a little higher than we wanted it. There still will be some people complain about it, but most people are happy because they don’t have to drive too far out of their way to park for two hours or less.”
Turnover helps local businesses and contributes to the vibrancy of Downtown, Lee said.
“We want a variety of options for people to park, get out of their car and walk and shop,” he said.
Lee said people living in the areas surrounding Weidner Stadium were concerned that traffic for games and events there would flood their neighborhoods.
“You’re going to still have people parking down there, but it’s not nearly what people were panicked over, because we came up with a methodical plan,” Lee said.
Stadium patrons are being encouraged to park in the city garage and walk a few blocks to the stadium, and businesses are offering incentives for people to stop in before or after games or events. Parking options are posted on the stadium’s website, weidnerfield.com.
The city and managers of both the stadium and Colorado College’s Robson Arena, which is set to open this fall, have been exploring options to open up more temporary parking during games and events. They have been working with businesses and organizations such as churches that have small parking lots to augment parking garage and on-street parking.
The city is also working on an overall circulator plan that will provide free shuttle service to the stadium and the arena, while operating seven days a week to transport people from place to place in the Downtown core.
“So if you’re down at the Olympic Museum, you can catch the shuttle to get a bite to eat in the Downtown area; you can hop on and off,” Lee said. The service will be financed by funds from the Pikes Peak Regional Transit Authority, the Parking Enterprise, federal funding through the American Rescue Plan and possible branding or advertising.
“We’re hoping that maybe some of the Downtown businesses will see a benefit to it,” he said.
The city’s public works department will build a series of stops, primarily along Tejon Street, he said. Six buses that will service these routes have been ordered.
The city had hoped to get the shuttle service running this summer, but “it just wasn’t practical that we could have it in place for this year,” Lee said.
“We’re expecting by the early summer of next year that the buses will be here and the routes will be established,” he said.