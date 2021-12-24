Eva Padilla has found her dream job in the community development financial institution world, arranging loans for entrepreneurs in women-owned, Black-owned and Latino-owned businesses.
After several years working for the likes of Chase and Citibank in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Padilla was hired by the Colorado Enterprise Fund in November for the new role of regional manager for southern Colorado.
Colorado Springs and Pueblo have been her initial focus, though Alamosa and the San Luis Valley, Walsenburg, Trinidad and La Junta are also under her purview.
Colorado Enterprise Fund is a state CDFI established in 1976 as a nonprofit. CDFIs can be microloan specialists, banks, or credit unions, and were formalized with a federal role when the U.S. Treasury created the CDFI Fund in 1994.
CEF has helped more than 5,000 small businesses in Colorado, from a pool of $162 million in loan capital, and is one of the Small Business Administration’s biggest microlenders.
Padilla was born in Honduras but lived in Texas most of her adult life, working in mortgage and commercial lending within traditional banks for more than 15 years. During trips to Colorado, she vowed she would live in the Pikes Peak region some day. She waited for her son to graduate high school, and moved to Colorado Springs in July 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Her son stayed for the first six months, but ultimately went back to San Antonio. But Padilla is more convinced than ever she is here to stay.
She talked with the Business Journal about nontraditional lending, and supporting minority entrepreneurship.
Did you come here with a clear idea of moving into nonprofit lending?
When I first landed in Colorado Springs a year ago in the summer, I was doing PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans and was able to work remotely. Prior to that, I was working in Texas for Chase for 13 years. ... I was five years in business banking, beginning with Chase’s SBA group... but my first years at Chase were in mortgages, so I was there during the Making Homes Affordable program under [President Barack] Obama. I worked with Chase’s home ownership centers ... and it was a tough time, after the 2008 recession, when tough conversations were necessary with people losing their homes. That was part of what steered me to business banking, starting with the SBA group. It was very helpful, providing another angle in problem-solving. But after 10 years there, I wanted to get back to dealing directly with people.
After the final business-relationship position, I wanted to leave the corporate world. I was presented an offer by a business client of mine who had a thriving commercial real estate investment company [Declare Capital]. Once March 2020 happened, we switched our gears right away to PPP. I spent the whole year of 2020 focused on PPP and EIDL [Economic Injury Disaster Loans]. I moved to Colorado Springs during that time, and realized I needed to get back into direct community work. I was bilingual, and realized that was a big need here. I also had a general willingness to help smaller players. I did my own research on business trends to sort out the strengths and weaknesses of the city. I found a commercial lending position at Rocky Mountain Bank. It was a great opportunity working with them, but when CEF presented me with this position, I knew it was the way to go. Particularly a focus on southeast Colorado spoke straight to my heart.
Did you see anyone in the Dallas area with the profile of CEF?
There were organizations out there, but they weren’t loud enough for me to hear them. The first thing I noticed after moving here was the number of resources available for small businesses. Look at the [Pikes Peak] Small Business Development Center and their business seminars — they’re free. If you go to any other state, those services would be very costly. I can’t say enough good things about SBDC; they provide templates for particular businesses to show someone in a startup how a specific business like a restaurant might work. I would have loved those kind of resources in Dallas, but I didn’t find anything like the pool of resources available in Colorado in general, and at CEF in particular. CEF is particularly valuable for the startup owner. This is not traditional lending — this is lending to those with a passion. Of course, we’re still going to ask to see financials, but we care about your plan and vision.
I would point in particular to CEF’s ITIN loan, which allows business owners with no Social Security number to work with us through their Individual Tax Identification Number. There are many providing services to the community, and not just the undocumented, who have no Social Security number. These are typically $25,000 loans, and the impact from that size of loan to my own family when they moved here would have been tremendous. It is a huge opportunity for us, as is our Black Business Loan Fund.
So because your new role uses both lending and business relationship talents, it combines all your expertise from the corporate world?
Yes, it brought all my experiences to fruition in a single role. Business owners don’t have the time to do long-range analysis and planning, so it’s my job to aid in that. You have to ask the right questions to make sure a small business person is going in the right direction. Since I’m a solo manager, my team exists in my partnerships — groups like SBDC and other municipal business partners. We have a business coaching team within CEF that helps create a business plan for the entrepreneur. My job is to see which phase of the business the business owner is in — the raw beginner would work with us and SBDC, the more seasoned business manager might work with our CEF coaching team. When I was at Rocky Mountain Bank, I used CEF as a resource, because I heard from clients who said how easy and straightforward it was to work with CEF.
Is there a feeling among some entrepreneurs that they’d rather bootstrap funding instead of seeking any loans or angel investment?
Yes, there are many forward-thinking innovators here, but there are business owners from different cultures, different ways they were raised, that would give them pride in saying they did it on their own. But at the same time, you want to leave your personal savings and 401k intact for the future of your family. For a business, you want to create a whole new entity and establish business credit, and if a five-year plan is going to show growth, you need the security blanket of a business line of credit and targeted loans when necessary.
It’s interesting to see private banks with their own foundations who want to make grants to CEF, rather than see CEF as a quasi-competitor. Just recently, Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund gave CEF nearly $1.3 million to support ITIF and Black business loan programs.
It’s still a mixed bag of banks’ attitudes. The cultural changes observed in the last year of the pandemic has made many more banks think of quantifying their social impact. More big corporations want to find a way to address other communities. We certainly don’t want to compete with big banks. We are clearly a CDFI, allowing us to receive funding from organizations of many types, and there are traditional banks that want to work with CDFIs.
You worked with PPP loans most of last year, then arrived at CEF just as businesses confront a post-pandemic environment. Is your arrival a great moment or a challenging moment?
A perfectly opportune time, because the need is there and the resources are there. We are still in a pandemic but we are able to put programs in place for the emergence from the pandemic. What happened in 2020 was business owners did not have resources to do long-term planning. The business-to-business environment is still the same, but now you must say, is your business a hobby or a passion? Business owners always will need this type of help. CEF has never been a PPP lender, there is no PPP forgiveness, though we can distribute grants. But make no mistake, we deal in loans. But we want the loan to serve a social impact.
Some say we’re in the latter stages of the pandemic, and inflation and supply-chain breakdowns are to be expected. Others say we’ll be living with fundamentally changed business practices for years. Where do you stand?
A business owner deals in risk, and is already taking a leap of faith in general. The mentality of the business owner is a constant leap into the unknown. So now there is another leap of faith, will the pandemic ever go away? The two-, three-, or five-year plan is based on how businesses can grow based on what we think might happen. But there’s too many variables to know for sure. The first year in business can be very hard to survive, particularly with all the what-ifs that were presented in the pandemic. Remember, there can always be a message of hope. There can be considerable growth even in a COVID world. Part of our mission is to remind business owners to keep their eyes on the prize and always have hope. All of us in business must act as a team to prevent individual business owners from drowning in defeat. The greater the number of unknowns, the more a business owner must plan for running on deficits, for having something to fall back on, and that’s where we can help.
Colorado Springs once had a reputation — at least compared to Denver — of allowing prejudicial practices to hinder minority-owned businesses. It seemed that was changing even before the pandemic. Is the change real?
In a CDFI, our core mission is to serve the disadvantaged, so I might have a different view from a traditional lender. But I think Colorado Springs is very open to change and diversity right now. This new name ‘Olympic City’ applies in a more broader way than the Olympic games. The diversity of culture here is greater than recognized. The city is very welcoming. I’m involved in Leadership Pikes Peak and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and have only been here a matter of months. Everyone is very open to working together. And Pueblo has a uniquely strong community as well.
Do you see more ‘copy the competition’ business plans than groundbreaking new ideas?
A business owner is judged by integrity, and not from following a trend. If an entrepreneur wants to copy something quickly and without integrity, it becomes apparent quickly. But I can’t tell a business owner to change their vision. My job is to guide their business plan so they remain honest to their vision.
So is a regional post at CEF a pinnacle or ideal job for you, given all your past talents?
This is the epitome of my perfect world. Going up through a traditional corporate ladder was something I knew well, but was not something that could provide meaning. I’ve been tested in a variety of tough environments to get to this role, and I feel proud and empowered to work with underserved communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.