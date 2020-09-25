Question: It has been almost 20 years since the accounting failures at Enron and other high-profile companies and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) was passed. Whistleblowers played a key role in the discovery of these failures. How can organizations implement effective whistleblowing programs?
According to Brink’s Modern Internal Auditing, a reference book on the subject, a whistleblowing program is an arrangement where “an employee or any stakeholder who sees some form of wrongdoing can independently and anonymously report it to an enterprise or to regulatory authorities with no fear of retribution.” The first federal laws on whistleblowing derive from the False Claims Act of 1863. The act was created to address fraud by defense contractors during the Civil War. More notable in recent years, publicly traded companies have been required to establish whistleblower programs since the adoption of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (SOX).
SOX established several requirements and guidelines for compliance. It primarily focused on the need for companies to establish effective internal controls to protect against fraudulent or misleading financial statements. Some have emphasized whistleblowing as a significant part of the internal control environment and an effective corporate governance system.
A significant concern for whistleblowers is the possibility of retaliation. In 2010, the Dodd-Frank Act changed the regulatory landscape by protecting whistleblowers who “voluntarily” provide the SEC with “original information” about a violation of federal securities laws that leads to a successful enforcement proceeding. The act also provides monetary awards for whistleblowers under certain conditions.
A controversy relating to whistleblowing is whether it is an ethical act by the whistleblower. Most ethicists agree that whistleblowing is an ethical action. Some have suggested that if employees do not blow the whistle in accordance with corporate policy, the employees then become liable for not doing so.
The standards in the False Claims Act, the SOX provisions and in Dodd-Frank are all important in creating an effective whistleblower program.
Is a whistleblower program right for your organization?
Most organizations want to create a strong ethical culture. One way to demonstrate this is through the creation of an effective whistleblower program. A March 2018 Global Business Ethics Survey finds that 83 percent of employees at organizations with weak cultures observed ethical misconduct as compared to 28 percent of employees at organizations with strong cultures. In addition, almost 90 percent of employees from strong cultures reported ethical misconduct as compared to about one-half of employees from weak cultures.
From a practicality standpoint, many organizations in Colorado Springs receive monies from the federal government, including defense contractors, health care entities and nonprofit organizations, and therefore may be subject to the False Claims Act. The FCA allows individuals, including employees, to whistle-blow and file actions on behalf of the government (called “qui tam” suits) against those who have potentially defrauded the government. Those receiving federal assistance through the 2020 CARES Act, including loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, may also be subject to FCA laws.
Best practices for establishing a whistleblowing program
• Tone at the top: Strong corporate governance systems and a strong ethical culture start with an organization’s leadership. Owners, boards and senior management must demonstrate a positive attitude about “doing the right thing” and emphasize the importance of reporting wrongdoings if they are observed. Whistleblowing policies and procedures should be clearly stated and originate from an organization’s code of ethics/conduct.
• Accessible, independent hotline: Stakeholders (employees, customers, vendors, etc.) should be made aware of all parties available for reporting misconduct to, including owners, supervisors and human resources. Anonymous reporting options should be available through an independently monitored hotline. Hotlines may be established internally. Outsourced hotline services are also available online, often at a low cost.
• Guaranteed anonymity: Anonymous reporting is a must. Whistleblowers must feel as safe as possible about their actions. Procedures should be developed to protect identities and prevent recrimination from all whistleblower reports.
• Timely investigation, follow-up and closing-out: Organizations should investigate all reports thoroughly and in a timely manner, even those that appear frivolous or unrelated to misconduct. Organizations should provide periodic status reports to those who have reported as well as notify them when an investigation is completed. Every attempt should be made to explain the results of an investigation, even if there is not sufficient evidence of wrongdoing. All communications and actions should be well-documented in writing and kept in a secure location.
• Periodic program evaluation: Whistleblower programs, policies and procedures should be evaluated and updated periodically by an organization’s leadership and reviewed regularly by an organization’s attorneys.
Dr. Brian McAllister is a professor of accounting in the UCCS College of Business. McAllister previously worked as an auditor for the Colorado Springs office of BKD LLP. Kirkland A. Wilcox is an associate professor of accounting emeritus in the UCCS College of Business. He served on the UCCS College of Business faculty from 1972 and formally retired in 2010. He continues as a lecturer in the MSA program.