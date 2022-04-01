I usually enjoy taking an afternoon break from whatever I’m doing to fetch the mail. There are magazines, pitches of various kinds, strange junk mail, an infrequent letter and bills. Don’t love the bills, have to pay them... but one recurrent bill has become a monthly nightmare.
Our utility bill has gone from routine to painful to jaw-dropping. It peaked last month at $657.62, including more than $400 for the Gas Service Charge. There’s not much we can do to reduce that figure — our beloved 1899 house has all of its drafty original 34 windows, made somewhat more energy efficient with aluminum-framed 1970s storm windows. With 11-foot ceilings and a full basement, the 2.5 story structure has a lot of space to heat.
Can’t wait till summer, since our three dogs have transformed the lawn into a weedy corral. We don’t water it anymore, and hand water the garden, trees and bushes. That gives us some respite from Springs Utilities’ monthly torment — but we still have to figure out how to pay our property taxes, which have doubled in the last couple of years.
So what should we do? We could get rid of 42 years of clutter, sell the house, move to a far less expensive single-level house in Pueblo, Las Cruces or South America and wait for the grim reaper. Yet I’d rather end my days here, as did my parents, grandparents and great-grandmother. And although I know that no one brings a U-Haul to the cemetery, I enjoy living with the family memories of multiple lifetimes. The paintings, pictures and furniture are particularly comforting in our light-filled 19th-century home.
Yet as our ability to supplant our fixed incomes diminishes, we won’t be able to stay. Old houses are like old people — they need a lot of expensive care to keep going. So many shoulda/couldas — the real estate I didn’t hang on to, the stocks I didn’t buy, the slot machines I fed, the dough I didn’t save... so what?
Of all of them, one stands out. As a city council neophyte in the early ’90s, I pitched Utilities senior officials with a scheme for stabilizing energy costs. It seemed to me that it would make sense to acquire our own natural gas reserves, build up the portfolio from year to year and become a major gas producer. We’d be able to deal with transient price spikes, and could make enough money to defray utility costs across the board. It’d strengthen our economy, help us grow in good times and bad and create employment — so why not?
Nope, wouldn’t work. CSU’s natural gas price hedging programs amply protected customers, owning gas resources didn’t really make sense, and what if gas prices dropped substantially? How would CSU fund potential losses?
Their objections seemed realistic and sensible, so I abandoned the scheme. When I think about it today, it reminds me of another opportunity I didn’t pursue.
My then-stockbroker Dennis Hall pitched me on a new issue during the early 1980s. He told me it was destined to be an industry leader, that the founders were unbelievably brilliant and that he could get me $10,000 at the offering price.
“This is going to be hot, John!” he claimed.
I knew better.
“Dennis, it’s a software company,” I told him skeptically. “Sooner or later, they all go down in flames. Besides, the so-called brilliant founders were just a couple of guys in Albuquerque a few years ago. I’ll pass.”
Again, so what? We’re not Microsoft millionaires, but we’re OK. Yet I wonder whether we’re not at another inflection point in our city’s history. Could it be that our vast real estate boom is finally approaching its end?
As interest rates rise, can rents and home prices continue to increase as well? How will the Ukraine war affect the local and national economy? Will the November elections reduce or restore confidence in local, state and federal governance?
None of us know the answers, and that in itself might tend to drive down real estate prices. Yet if we’re uncertain and scared, we’re less likely to move or sell, so that might stabilize or drive up prices.
Meanwhile, consider the Griffis/Blessing investment companies that paid $62.2 million for two 1980s Colorado Springs apartment complexes in 2017, and sold them recently for $127.3 million. Is this the sign of a buoyant, booming and dynamic local market, or have we finally peaked?
Don’t ask me. Just so you’ll know, I passed on the opportunity to work with Buck Blessing and Ian Griffis when they were founding the company almost 40 years ago. I was too busy contemplating software investments, I guess...