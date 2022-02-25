Business is the most trusted institution, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer 2022. The survey, by Edelman Data & Intelligence, consisted of 30-minute online interviews with 36,000 respondents in 28 countries.
It found that business leads the list of trusted institutions (at 61 percent), ahead of NGOs (59 percent), government (52 percent) and media (50 percent). More importantly, over 77 percent of respondents reported that trust with their employer is a top priority for them, making this relationship between employer and employee even more critical in 2022.
Since 2020, our world has continued to change significantly, and businesses need to remember that trust is more important than ever. In fact, according to the Edelman data, six out of 10 consumers now say that their default tendency is to distrust something until they see evidence that proves it is trustworthy. This means that consumers are turning to business leaders more and more for information and guidance on how to respond to the quickly changing environment around us. We are also seeing new areas of focus that businesses must address; for example, CEOs are expected to shape conversations on jobs and the economy (76 percent), wage inequity (73 percent), technology and automation (74 percent), and global warming and climate change (68 percent). In fact, consumers are now looking to business to lead in the breaking cycle of distrust across every single issue that the research evaluates.
“The role of business has never been clearer,” the report states, “and business must recognize that its social and environmental role is here to stay.”
According to research from Porter-Novelli, businesses that have a social impact or higher purpose are on the rise and are extremely important to consumers and employees. They have reported an 87 percent correlation between the purpose and reputation of a business. Once again, this goes back to trust. If a business says they are doing good in the community, people will look to make purchases from them or work for them — but they will need to back up their claims of having a higher purpose. Currently, 75 percent of Americans say it is no longer acceptable for companies just to make money; they must positively impact society too, and 73 percent of consumers have stated that for a business to win their support, they must show how they are supporting communities and the environment.
Driven by distrust of other institutions, consumers are turning to business for leadership. All of us want to be part of a successful and winning team; however, many people also want to be part of a company that also provides value back to the communities that they live in. Businesses directly impact the communities they operate in and can often make decisions that will quickly impact a community. People want to be part of a winning strategy and a long-term legacy of businesses that do good.
This means that trust remains the most crucial currency in lasting relationships in our economy and inside our communities. Particularly in times of turbulence and volatility, trust is what holds society together and where growth rebuilds and rebounds. Trust is also the fabric that builds healthy cultures — and as the Great Resignation surges on, business owners must have cultures built on trust to attract top talent and keep it.
For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has helped consumers find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. Our role at BBB is to encourage and support best practices, educate consumers and businesses, celebrate business role models, and call out and address substandard marketplace behavior. As businesses continue to move the economy forward, it is essential for business leaders, business owners and CEOs to know that everybody is watching — and looking to them for leadership in these turbulent times.