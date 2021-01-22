Problem: 2020 brought unprecedented challenges for our organization and its employees. How can we be effective leaders in remote environments and still make sure our employees feel valued and recognized for their work?
“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel.”
— Maya Angelou
The last 365 days have certainly been transformative, both personally and professionally. I started a new position as dean of the UCCS College of Business. I moved my family across the country during a national lockdown and started a new leadership role remotely. Transitioning to a new organization and community in the midst of a pandemic was no easy feat, but it provided opportunity to reflect on what is most important — staying true to my own personal brand of leadership has made for a successful onboarding experience.
Throughout my career, as I advanced into various leadership positions, I’ve always tried to remain consistent in my approach to personal interactions. This includes keeping kindness, compassion and empathy at the forefront. These actions involve demonstrating an acknowledgment of what another is experiencing and recognizing the validity of their emotions, whether you relate to the experience or not.
Being kind and considerate does not suggest that I haven’t made tough decisions throughout my career. Leadership decisions are often coupled with their own difficult consequences, but these decisions should be made with strategic intent, within an empathetic framework and in line with an organization’s mission. Kindness, compassion and empathy do not run contrary to being an effective leader. In fact, they can help distinguish you in the workplace.
When beginning a new leadership position, I always make time to invite key stakeholders to meet one on one with no formal agenda. It is merely a time to get to know them and learn from their experiences and insight. Most of these meetings in my new role were held virtually, and therefore afforded a much better opportunity for a personal connection as we were in each other’s homes and, as conditions presented, met a family member or pet dropping in on our workspace. In many ways, those meetings gave a richer experience than that which typically occurs in the office, and individuals felt more comfortable sharing their own challenges and concerns.
There is a great deal of uncertainty right now and we should all be patient and understanding of what we may know, and often don’t know, about our colleagues’ personal and professional responsibilities. We have all been impacted by the pandemic on some level and each person’s situation is unique. In a world of uncertainty, I encourage you be the positive force for kindness and compassion in your organization. The following are several easy recommendations to use in your approach to empathetic leadership:
• Prioritize what really needs to get done. Most organizations have more work than resources, so setting priorities can provide clarity to your team and streamline tasks. For example, as a college dean, student success and safety will always be top priority.
• A little kindness goes a long way. When faced with unkind, uncompassionate or unprofessional behavior, continue to stay the course and maintain the high road. Nothing is gained by provoking toxic or combative colleagues. Typically, when met with kindness and compassion, those colleagues do not find a receptive audience to their approach. In situations of unexpected change, give employees the ability to address their challenges and take time to resolve them.
• Take time to actively listen. A team that feels heard is a team that feels valued. Show others that their message is not only heard, but considered through engaging conversation. Be aware of the verbal and nonverbal cues of your team and facilitate open discussions.
• Exemplify calmness. When the current environment is anything but calm, be a steady, reassuring voice for your colleagues. Be mindful of your reactions and approach situations logically rather than emotionally. There is nothing to be gained from your team watching you unravel. If you are feeling stressed, find a colleague or confidant who can provide support and reassurance during challenging times.
Approaching personal and professional relationships with kindness, compassion and empathy can improve all aspects of your life, as well as the lives of those around you. This approach can leave an enduring impact on our organization, while also helping to differentiate your leadership style. There will always be circumstances out of our control, but it is the role of leadership to manage the unexpected.
Dr. Karen S. Markel is the dean of the UCCS College of Business.