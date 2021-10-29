Problem: Businesses and organizations throughout the Pikes Peak region are facing the challenge of employees quitting their jobs at a record pace. Many of these employees are leaving their positions and giving little or no notice — and there are plenty of places that want to hire your former workers.
According to the United States Department of Labor & Employment, some 4.3 million workers left their jobs in August — almost 3 percent of the workforce! Additional Gallup polling found that almost 48 percent of the current workforce is actively looking for opportunities. Previously, this trend was thought to be an isolated issue with certain workforce generations — mainly Millennials. This quitting trend is different — the exits are coming from all workforce generations but for different reasons.
Millennials (25-40 years of age) and Generation Z (18-24 years of age) workers are leading the charge in seeking new opportunities. These workers are newer to the workplace, so they usually make less money, have less seniority in positions and may be less connected to their jobs than their older counterparts. Nearly twice as many Generation Z and Millennial workers are looking for new jobs than their Boomer co-workers (77 percent and 63 percent compared to 33 percent respectively — according to Bankrate’s August 2021 Job Seeker Survey).
Although the Boomer rate of quitting is a lot less than their counterparts, 33 percent is pretty high. Boomers are leaving, but for different reasons than Millennials and Generation Z workers. COVID work-at-home restrictions gave employees time to think — and Boomers thought about retiring. This came without the phase-out efforts a lot of companies and organizations are using to ease transitions. We just didn’t realize COVID would be the impetus for a lot of Boomers to transition to retirement.
COVID also really took its toll on cultures. Even employers who had engaged and connected employees are still suffering record losses. And if your teams were feeling disconnected before COVID restrictions, they may be completely disengaged now. Working from home gave employees time to contemplate work/life balance and what was really important in their lives. Leaving a work position while working from home is actually pretty easy — no awkward face-to-face meetings and guilty consciences. Workers just left.
Take Action
Here are four steps to take right now.
1. Talk to your employees who are leaving or have left. This sounds obvious, but you need to find out why they are leaving. Even if your employees give you no notice or very little notice, you need to set up some kind of exit interview and find out what happened.
2. Talk to your current employees. Many business leaders are afraid to bring this topic up to current employees because they feel they might plant a resignation seed. Be honest and transparent. Let your teams know that you understand they might be looking at other opportunities. But also let them know they are appreciated and find out if there is anything you can do to improve their work situation. Also, new employers are sometimes coaching their new hires to NOT give notice. It is a good strategy to let folks know how hard it is to find qualified replacements and encourage employees to provide you with plenty of heads up if they are leaving.
3. Look at employee pay. Up to and during COVID, wages in the U.S. were pretty stagnant (epi.org/publication/charting-wage-stagnation). With employee shortages, workers are now in the same kind of market home sellers are enjoying. If employees have left and you haven’t been able to obtain a replacement, get creative with jobs and pay with the employees you still have. Honest conversations around these kind of issues breeds creative solutions – especially with team members who want to stay.
4. Ask about quitting in interviews with prospective employees. Asking questions about quitting during interviews may sound counterintuitive, but all employees leave one way or another. It is a good idea to find out how your future employees left their previous jobs. When interviewing potential employees, especially in behavior-based interviews, ask questions like, “Tell me about the last job you left. Why did you leave and how did you give notice?” This helps identify issues you may need to address right away.
One last piece of advice for business and organization leaders: Your employees who have quit may get out there in a new work world and decide they want to come back. If your organization has a no re-hire policy, you might want to revisit this. Getting a good employee back is a big win in today’s job market.
Scott Van Ness is an instructor of operations management at UCCS. He is a retired United States Air Force lieutenant colonel with 21 years of service. Van Ness is a small business owner and serves as a facilitator for the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.