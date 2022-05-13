We need to talk about residential development — and how Colorado Springs’ approach is doing far more harm than good.
We’re seeing unfettered and deep-density residential development on the Westside of Colorado Springs that is killing the natural attractiveness that drew folks to the Pikes Peak region. It’s like putting 10 pounds of horse crap into a 5-pound sack. It’s a recipe that stinks!
And while it may be a financial boom for a handful of developers now, ultimately it will prove to be just another in a long line of Colorado Springs cyclical busts left for the citizens to clean up through higher taxes and higher costs of living.
It is time to consider slowing down the freight train of dense development and begin an urgent conversation around discontinuing rampant rezoning to create denser housing.
Consider: As of this writing, there are about 3,500 apartments, condos and single-family houses in process of zoning approval on the mesa near Centennial Boulevard, Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road, and 30th Street. That many new housing units equals approximately 10,500 additional cars.
Because of inflation, the cost of construction (money, manpower and material) has risen so much that it now takes more than one person to cover the cost of construction. The cost of construction is covered by the rent charged in each development. Some experts estimate it will take three individuals (each with a car) to pay the full amount of rent due for one apartment, leading more cars and more people to choke the streets west of Interstate 25.
There are no jobs on the Westside; it’s a bedroom community where additional workers will strain the system driving to work in the morning and returning home in the evening. That equals 21,000 additional car trips across I-25 per day. Traffic on Fillmore Street is already so congested that it is often backed up to or west of Centennial on a regular basis. It begs the question: Is it time to consider widening Fillmore east from Centennial?
So, here’s the developer’s math: A developer can build an apartment somewhere else, but the highly desirable Westside means that an identical apartment would command at least $100 a month more per apartment. That’s a lot of cash. If that developer built 350 new units, they could bring in $35,000 more a month in additional rent just by building on the Westside. That additional rent is valued by capitalization rates and in our market the “cap rate” for new apartment property is between 4-5 percent. The capitalized value of the extra $100 per month is worth $8.4 million to $10.5 million. It is more profitable for developers to redevelop Westside land already zoned for office space or other uses than it is to build elsewhere in the city.
Should we allow rezoning to residential, and remove office space completely from that side of the city? More office space cuts down on traffic and pollution when people don’t have to commute long distances. Hill Development recently applied to rezone land from office to housing and plans something like 500 new apartments at the corner of Fillmore and Centennial. Should that zone change request be approved? Will that office zone be needed to provide for the offices of the future?
While a few developers will make money, the infrastructure can’t handle increased cars and increased people. And when that happens, council could turn to a special tax to handle those new needs — additional roads, bridges, police and fire. Developers won’t have to be responsible, but taxpayers will.
And the additional growth equals an additional carbon footprint we can ill afford: more auto exhaust, more sunlight absorption from concrete, a decrease in the tree canopy, just to name a few. We’ll see environmental impacts on water and landscaping, as well as native wildlife. We’ll have more air and light pollution — and fewer tourists who want to come to a once-beautiful city now covered by concrete.
Here’s my call to action:
• Convene a task force to discover exactly how many new units are planned for the Westside and address the issues pointed out and any other issues overlooked.
• Consider all request for rezoning in context with the larger development picture and not as a “one-off” request, which always look great in its silo.
• Force developers/builders to adhere to a higher construction standard so in 10 years the Westside is not littered with deteriorating wood frame buildings.
• Conduct new traffic studies that predict traffic count and absorption rates at I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road, Fillmore, Fontanero and Uintah streets.
Tim Leigh is a former Colorado Springs city councilor and former board member of Colorado Springs Utilities. He co-founded Hoff & Leigh, a commercial real estate company with offices in Colorado and Ohio. He can be reached at Tim@TimLeigh.com.