An Editor’s Note published in April in the Colorado Springs Business Journal (“Heading back to the ‘90s,” April 15) claims Colorado Springs is moving “in the wrong direction.” But at Notes Live, we see Colorado Springs as the perfect place to foster the positive change in our city’s culture of entertainment and inclusivity.
Capitalizing on the city’s growing population and economy, Notes Live is building a state-of-the-art 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater east of I-25 in the Polaris Pointe development site near Bass Pro Shops Drive. Expected to open late summer 2023, the Sunset will feature A-list artists with a stunning backdrop of Pikes Peak and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The opinion piece cited the repercussions of the passage of Amendment 2, passed 30 years ago, noting that it “earned Colorado the ‘Hate State’ moniker (not great brand for attracting tourists) ... [and] barred the state from considering homosexual or bisexual identity or activity as being protected in any way from discriminatory laws or action.” It further claimed Amendment 2 made Colorado Springs an entertainment desert as many A-list acts boycotted the state.
Notes Live wasn’t around 30 years ago. We are now though, and we plan to grow the entertainment landscape of Colorado Springs into one that’s a bucket list venue for music fans across the country. Partnering with world leaders in live entertainment, we plan to bring to Colorado Springs the same acts you see at Red Rocks and Fiddler’s Green.
While an unwelcoming culture may have turned away music stars decades ago, the team at Notes Live and I believe music is one of the few things that truly unifies people in this world. I’ve spent my whole life in Colorado Springs; I’ve watched this city grow in diversity and into a culture we can be proud of. The Sunset will rock this city. My bet is on Colorado Springs.
Gov. Jared Polis has been one of the Sunset Amphitheater’s biggest supporters. After the announcement of the $40 million development, Governor Polis tweeted, “Colorado has some of the best live music, can’t wait to attend a concert at Red Rocks South in Colorado Springs.”
Gov. Jared Polis won’t be the only music lover traveling to El Paso County to enjoy our venue. With a projected 50-60 concerts per year, we anticipate well over 400,000 visitors annually. We anticipate 25-50 percent of those visitors will come from outside El Paso County. Over the course of the six-month peak season, with additional private events, we expect to generate a total of 15,000-20,000 hotel room nights per year as some concert- and event-goers will likely extend their stay and enjoy the many other attractions our beautiful city has to offer.
With the help of developments like the Sunset Amphitheater, this city is far from moving in the wrong direction. Colorado Springs is not the Colorado Springs from 30 years ago. Notes Live couldn’t be any more proud of our city and to be a major player in the music and entertainment scene.
We’ll see you at the show!
JW Roth is founder and executive chairman of Roth Industries, founder and chairman of Notes Live Inc., and the developer behind the proposed Sunset Amphitheater. He plans to expand the Notes Live music campus concept into nearly a dozen locations.