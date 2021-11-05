Human beings are creatures of habit. We develop systems and routines for ourselves, our families, and for the organizations we lead — often with the idea of being more efficient and making our day-to-day tasks more effective.
Over the past 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our systems and routines — those we’ve carefully crafted and those we’ve naturally developed. We swapped commuting to the office for working from our kitchen tables. Instead of sending our kids to school, we logged them into Zoom. The consistency we crave evaporated, and we all had to grapple with “the new normal.”
As leaders, we must understand the unique role we play in guiding, reassuring and comforting our teams — and the broader communities we serve — during unpredictable and turbulent times. The current uncertainty and division that exists across the country provides a great opportunity to answer this call, and with Diversus Health in particular, an opportunity to meet the increasing and rapidly surging demand for mental health services.
In March 2020, as a response to the pandemic, Diversus Health transitioned the majority of our workforce to remote work in a span of 48 hours and began offering mental and behavioral health services almost exclusively through a telehealth model. This was a significant, but needed, change for our clients, our employees, and our community. By shifting to this model, we were able to minimize the disruption to services for those that needed them the most. This change also gave our teams some clarity about what the coming weeks and months might look like.
As one of the newest CEOs of a community mental health care system, I never imagined I would be leading an organization with nearly 400 employees during unprecedented times, and through the exceptional challenges that have hit businesses and the broader world over the past year and a half. At the same time, the concept of servant leadership is an ideal I have seen practiced from an early age. My mom was a Registered Nurse in the rural San Luis Valley, and as I grew up watching her in her career, I was inspired to work in health care because of the opportunity to simply help others.
As a graduate of Regis University in Denver and a student of the Jesuit model of education delivery — where servant leadership is a fundamental component — my desire to help and serve others was only strengthened. Following graduate school, I worked as an administrator in the Department of Veterans Affairs. It was a life altering experience to serve those who have served our country. These experiences have been fundamental to the development of my leadership philosophy, which is focused around using my capacity and influence as a leader to help others and advance causes that support the greater good.
When I attended the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute earlier this year, I had an opportunity to complete several exercises focused on introspection. My experience with CSLI improved my self-awareness and deepened my belief that as leaders, we can constantly be growing and learning, especially about ourselves. It is paramount for leaders, especially in these trying times, to be focused on enhancing the overall experience of those we are fortunate enough to lead and serve.
As our world constantly changes, we have to find balance while being aware of new opportunities to make a positive difference. I am very grateful for the opportunity to keep striving to improve as a mental health leader and to make a positive impact in a changing society and in our community. Colorado Springs is thriving, and the mental health and well-being of our communities is critical to continued growth and development. I am humbled and privileged to be a leader in this space and look forward to seeing our shared progress coming together. As always: Be well, be present, and be the positive change this community needs.
Adam Roberts is president and CEO of Diversus Health and a Colorado Springs Leadership Institute graduate. CSLI was formed in 1996 to increase the quality and quantity of leaders in the community. Find more at cslionline.org.