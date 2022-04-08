“I don’t have to tell you things are bad. Everybody knows things are bad. It’s a depression. Everybody’s out of work or scared of losing their job. The dollar buys a nickel’s worth. Banks are going bust. Shopkeepers keep a gun under their counter. Punks are running wild in the street and there’s nobody anywhere who seems to know what to do, and there’s no end to it. We know the air is unfit to breathe, and our food is unfit to eat, and we sit watching our TVs while some local newscaster tells us that today we had 15 homicides and 63 violent crimes, as if that is the way it is supposed to be.
“We know things are bad — worse than bad. They’re crazy. It’s like everything everywhere is going crazy so we don’t go out anymore. The world we’re living in is getting smaller and all we say is, ‘Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms! Just leave us alone.’
“Well, I’m not going to leave you alone. I want you to get mad! I don’t want you to protest. I don’t want you to write to your congressman. I don’t know what to do about the depression and the inflation and the Russians and the crime in the street. All I know is you’ve got to get mad. You’ve got to say, ‘I’m a human being, God-dammit! My life has value!’
“I want you to get up now out of your chair and go to the window. Open it and stick your head out and yell, ‘I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!’”
Howard Beale (played by Peter Finch) was a prophet in 1979 when he made that speech in the movie Network. His script pointed out the condition of society then which is pretty much the way it is today — except today, you can’t find employees because it is easier for them to stay home and collect soft money from a hard government.
I’m often asked my prediction of the future so folks can forecast their investing. Are prices going up? Are prices going down? I like to reply with Jim Rohn’s quote: “Next year is going to be substantially like last year.”
The sun will rise in the east and set in the west. The political divide will deepen with each side claiming the other side is led by the Antichrist. Is there room for optimism? Sure. I’m an optimist with a basic understanding of the economy thanks to Dr. Kochtu, who led the 1981 sophomore Econ 101 seminar class at the University of North Dakota. Dr. Kochtu taught us about demand-pull and cost-push inflation and we learned that unless incomes keep pace with inflation, everyone’s quality of life suffers. If there are fewer products to buy, their costs would increase, and that if the government printed more money, its value would decrease.
Applying the lessons from Econ 101 with the knowledge that over the past 24 months — the Fed printed two-thirds of all the money that has ever been printed in the history of the America — one can easily forecast the future and better apply the lessons from Bill Hennessy.
Hennessy was a formative person from my childhood. He was the postman in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. What made Bill special was that he would buy houses. Bill’s example taught me to buy houses and pay off the debt and collect money every month as the best hedge against inflation and uncertainty. When I grew up, I followed Bill’s example and bought houses and then commercial buildings and still preach his antithetical advice to buy, pay down, and pay off the debt and collect the money every month.
Dr. Kochtu said inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. And he said it is bad. Hennessy provided a remedy. Times don’t change. Consider Howard Beale. We live in chaotic times fraught with uncertainty. But with financial education, it’s possible to navigate through the choppy waters of any economy and prosper.
Tim Leigh is a former Colorado Springs city councilman and former board member of the Colorado Springs Utilities Company. He co-founded Hoff & Leigh, a commercial real estate company with offices in Colorado and Ohio. He can be reached at Tim@TimLeigh.com.