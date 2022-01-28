Although noisy yelpers of the left and right seem to think that we’re headed for the catastrophic collapse of our beloved country, I don’t agree. Our union is messy, self-contradictory, disorganized and often incomprehensible. We’ve elected wise and compassionate leaders and have sometimes chosen liars, knaves and incompetents. We muddle on, irrationally or not. Our beloved city is in fine shape, Stephannie Fortune will do fine (like Cher, Ms. Fortune is suddenly famous enough to go by one name) so let’s think about weightier subjects.
Consider that our nascent electric revolution, aiming to electrify transportation, eliminate fossil-fuel-fired power generation and phase out the use of natural gas for heating and cooking is not the first electric crusade.
During the 1950s, General Electric was way ahead of its time — at least according to the company’s catchy little advertising jingle. A chorus of soothing voices suggested that we “Live Better Electrically!” It had nothing to do with reducing pollution, stopping global warming or selling cars — after all, GE didn’t make cars.
According to Wikipedia, “At the time, utility companies were rushing to meet the increased demand for electricity in postwar America. However, as more power plants came on line the cost of electricity decreased. To increase company profits, homeowners were encouraged to consume more power through the purchase of a variety of electric products. For GE and Westinghouse, the creation of a new market for electric heat also promised to increase company profits. Additionally, the two corporations not only sold residential electric heating units and a variety of household appliances, but they also sold electrical generating equipment to utility companies nationwide.”
It was a time of growth and optimism. More power plants, better appliances, cheaper electricity and a better life.
GE’s admen (alas, they were all men!) weren’t wrong. It was a prosperous era of rapid suburbanization… for some. People of color didn’t live better electrically — they mostly scraped by.
Will our much-touted efforts to “save the planet/electrically” benefit or burden the poor, the powerless, seniors on fixed budgets or minimum-wage workers? While saving the planet is a laudable goal, can we do it without large-scale economic disruption?
Consider the oil and gas industry. I know, I know — it’s dominated by predatory corporations run by ruthless sharks focused on money and power. They live in walled communities, protected from the furies of climate change and the pleas of its victims. They’re happy to funnel cash to their willing slaves — Donald Trump, Lauren Boebert and Texas Republicans.
Really? Directly and indirectly, the industry employs many Americans. They work in the oil fields; staff refineries; maintain, repair and sell gas- and diesel-powered vehicles; build and maintain pipelines; produce and distribute multiple fossil fuels; staff ports; work on tank farms — a complete list would run pages and pages.
This revolution, unlike its predecessor, has been funded and conceived by federal elected officials and bureaucrats. Guided by quaint notions of international partnership in the fight against climate change, we’ve subsidized electric cars for the wealthy and charging stations for their convenience.
Like most of us, I’d like to have a nice new Tesla, but it’s out of my price range. My daily driver is a beat-up 2002 XTerra with 200,000 miles on the odometer, supplemented by a sweet little 2004 T-Bird. They’re paid for, reasonably reliable and forever dependent on fossil fuels. Total value: maybe $15K.
I’m not alone. Tens of millions drive old beaters like mine, and many have kids, payments to make, and ill-paying jobs. We need affordable transportation, jobs, affordable housing, decent roads, reasonable tax rates and safe neighborhoods. Subsidizing electric cars may make Elon Musk insanely rich, but it may make millions of us noticeably poorer.
So I dunno… maybe we’ll move to Houston, where gas is cheaper and I can drive the T-Bird year-round until the grid crashes.
