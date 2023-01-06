Rearranging the kitchen after the holiday chaos, I wondered where everything came from. As a child of the 1940s, it still seems remarkable to me that we have fresh food and vegetables in the winter. Seventy-five years ago, a trickle of fresh produce came by train from California and local greenhouses contributed a little more. There were no supermarkets, just neighborhood groceries. Everyone with a house had a garden, and residents preserved root vegetables and apples, and made their own jams and jellies. Bread came from local bakeries, milk and ice cream from Sinton’s dairy. It was an idyllic time, despite (or maybe because of) our limited choices.
But now everything has flipped. Supermarkets devote a tiny bit of space to local foods, but most of it is reserved for national brands. And thanks to the marvels of worldwide supply chains, ordinary stuff we buy at King Soopers or Costco may come from anywhere.
Researching leftovers from the holidays, I found that our blueberries came from Peru and Mexico, our matzos from Israel, our Dave’s bread from Oregon, our Wasa flatbread from Germany, our Costco smoked salmon from Norway and the Netherlands, and our cashews from Cambodia, Ghana, India, Ivory Coast and Vietnam.
Distantly created foods now rule the roost. Thankfully, we still have local bakeries in town (think Nightingale and La Baguette), as well as nearby farms, fisheries and cattle ranches. They’re great, yet provide only a tiny fraction of our food.
And we export as well as import. According to the Department of Agriculture, “The United States’ top 10 export markets all saw gains in 2021, with six of the 10 — China, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, the Philippines and Colombia — setting new records. Worldwide exports of many U.S. products, including soybeans, corn, beef, pork, dairy, distillers grains and pet food, also reached all-time highs.” Total agriculture exports: $177 billion.
The transition from local to national to transnational agricultural production has given us once-unimaginable access to worldwide food supplies, while creating once-unimaginable problems. For example, the Saudi company Fondomonte has been pumping groundwater in the desert west of Phoenix to grow 15 square miles of alfalfa, the thirstiest of crops. The alfalfa is then shipped back to Saudi Arabia to feed cattle. It works because Arizona’s quirky laws entitle landowners to use groundwater for free. Such statewide water drawdowns, combined with drastic reductions in Arizona’s share of the diminishing flow of the Colorado River, may irrevocably change life in the desert State. Unless, of course, they can hijack some of Colorado’s water.
Too bad, I guess, but let’s not worry. I can do without transnational products, fence off most of the yard, grow enough food for the two of us and toil like my farming ancestors… or just keep on shopping. Blueberries, matzo, flatbread, salmon — shopper’s paradise by the fluorescent lights!