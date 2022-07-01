The last couple of weeks have given us a year’s worth of doomscrolling — so let’s get through the awful stuff first and then move on to the sunny uplands of ice hockey, old books, old businesses and the unknown past.
Rallies, indignation and social media won’t have much effect on recent United States Supreme Court decisions. We need to learn new strategies from those who have been playing the long game for decades. When Roe was decided half a century ago, anti-abortion activists settled down for a long fight. They knew what they wanted and never stopped organizing, cultivating allies, and working to get rid of pro-choice legislators and elected officials at every level. Same for the gun rights folks, who have fought every limitation on the right to bear and carry arms. They knew what they needed and got it all — thanks to Donald John Trump, a malleable narcissist who wanted only the best… for himself.
Once a passionate interest group manages to make its agenda the law of the land, it takes a long time to roll it back. Consider Prohibition, which took effect on June 30, 1919. It would be, as John Winterich wrote in a sprightly introduction to a new edition of Christopher Morley’s Parnassus on Wheels in 1945, “...fourteen years five months and three days before saloon doors swung open again.” It’ll be a long slog for today’s ambushed advocates as well, but you’ll succeed. Demography seems to say that the now-triumphant anti-abortion/pro-gun cohort will fade slowly away, and even the most creative gerrymanders won’t revive dead voters (unless Tina Peters does the counting!).
Moving on, how about those Avs! What a great run, what a great final period and what happiness for longtime Colorado hockey fans. It’s a moment to remember our two previous championships, featuring Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Patrick Roy. Springs fans with very long memories may even recall the NCAA championship that our Colorado College Tigers won in 1950.
My grandparents were hockey fans, and had box seats for CC games, then played in the rickety old Ice Palace (now the site of Broadmoor West). There was no youth hockey back then, so a 10-year-old who could barely skate could imagine himself playing for CC one day. The team was terrific, and faced Boston College and Boston University in the NCAA finals, both at the Ice Palace. During the regular season, the Tigers played the University of Minnesota, the University of North Dakota, the University of Michigan and Denver University. We creamed everybody but Michigan and beat Denver 14-1 (take that, arrogant Pioneers!). In the Final Four, we took down BC 10-3 and trounced BU 13-4 in the championship game. I still have the game program somewhere.
Will CC ever win a third NCAA Division I title? The Tigers won another in 1957, and have made the Final Four many times since, most recently in 2005. With the Ed Robson Arena, the college ought to be able to recruit some great players, unless academic snobbery encourages them to look elsewhere. If Grandpa were still with us, I know he would’ve chipped in for a box seat. Alas, he died in 1956.
I played a little high school hockey at Fountain Valley, but never quite made it to the next level. Couldn’t skate well, couldn’t shoot worth a damn, couldn’t pass … figured out at 21 that tropical seawater suited me better than slabs of ice.
But enough of recollection and remembrance. One’s personal past is a vast pile of joy, pain, tedium and time-wasting. Nothing here to see — just move along, folks. Rather than recall, we should explore. Find new historic places, read long out-of-print books by authors you’ve never heard of, and explore your own bookshelves.
A garage sale maven friend gave me Parnassus on Wheels. It couldn’t be more fun. It’s the story of an itinerant bookseller who travels New England in 1915 on a mission of enlightenment, and comes to represent “the heart and soul of the book world.” Reviewing it when it was first published, the Boston Evening Transcript said “To read Parnassus on Wheels is to be glad there are books in the world. It is graceful in style, light in substance, merry in its attitude toward life and entertaining in every aspect of its plot and insight into character.”
Morley was a witty and prolific writer/journalist/editor/poet/bon vivant who wrote scores of novels, collections of essays and volumes of poetry. Devoted to Sherlock Holmes, he founded the Baker Street Irregulars. He died in 1957, and sent a final message to his friends. Here it is — Morley, as was his wont, gets the last word.
“Read, every day, something no one else is reading. Think, every day, something no one else is thinking. Do, every day, something no one else would be silly enough to do. It is bad for the mind to continually be part of unanimity.”