There are over 32 million small businesses in the United States, with over 600,000 in Colorado alone. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that more than 20 percent of small businesses fail in their first year. That number jumps up to almost 50 percent within their first five years.
As owner of Urban Central Marketplace, a small business, I know how tough it is for small businesses to stay afloat let alone turn a profit. Colorado’s population is increasing quickly, and with that comes more competition. Every bit of profit could make the difference between a successful day or having to shutter the business.
Creating an environment where small businesses can thrive means supporting legislation that will foster meaningful growth in this sector of our economy and rejecting policies that hurt them. That’s why I am calling on Congress to put a stop to the resurgence of decade-old economic policymaking its way back to the Senate floor: the Durbin Amendment. This 2010 policy added routing mandates to the debit market, forcing banks to add an alternate, unaffiliated payment network to their debit processing system, and placed a cap on debit card interchange fees.
Banks saw revenue losses from both the administrative cost of adding unaffiliated payment networks to their debit processing systems, and the cap on interchange fees. They shifted these losses onto consumers and small businesses. They also started charging the full fee cap for every single debit transaction. This forced small retailers to go from paying 1 percent on small debit card transactions to a flat rate of 22 cents — nearly a 1,000 percent increase for some.
Stores like Walmart and Amazon rejoiced. They now could no longer be charged more than the fee cap to process debit purchases of any size. They made off with a $90 billion corporate payout at our expense.
Big-box retailers are now lobbying to get the same routing mandate added to the credit market. On behalf of our state’s small businesses, I am urging Congress to reject Durbin Amendment routing mandates for our credit card market.
Chariese Blue is the owner of Urban Central Marketplace. Learn more at facebook.com/urbancentralmarketplace.