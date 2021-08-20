The Bureau of Reclamation’s declaration of a Tier 1 water shortage on the Colorado River earlier this week was long expected but nevertheless epochal. It signals an end to the 99-year run of the Colorado River Compact, as well as ending the era of cheap water and unrestrained urban growth.
It may take a while to affect the growth and prosperity of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, but affect us it will. Despite being hundreds of miles from the river, about 70 percent of Colorado Springs water comes from the Colorado.
Midwifed by long-ago U.S. Secretary of State Herbert Hoover, the Colorado River Compact is an agreement between seven Western states to divvy up the waters of the Colorado River between the three states of the Lower Basin (Arizona, California and Nevada) and the four states of the Upper Basin (Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming). The agreement based allocations upon the river’s historic flows, which had been measured at various locations along the river’s course for decades.
As agricultural, ranching and urban uses expanded, the federal government partnered with the seven states to expand the reach, flexibility and resilience of the river system. Hoover Dam impounded Lake Mead in 1933, creating the largest reservoir in the United States. In 1966, Glen Canyon Dam impounded Lake Powell, backing up 186 miles of the Colorado River, filling 96 canyons and creating nearly 2,000 miles of coastline. It’s a beloved vacation spot for millions of Westerners annually.
For many decades, river flows in the Colorado Basin have been well below those estimated by the original signatories of the compact, even before climate change. It turns out that the years between 1880 and 1920 were historically wet, but the extraordinary storage capacity and resilience of the system more than made up the approximately 20 percent deficit.
But as this century began, the effects of climate change began to kick in. We’re now in the 20th year of a regional megadrought, one without parallel for at least 2,000 years.
The formula is simple: more heat, more evaporation, dry ground, less snow accumulation in the Rockies, less runoff and diminishing flow in the river.
The two great reservoirs have shrunk steadily. Neither Powell nor Mead has been close to full since the 1990s. Today, they’re both about 33 percent full, and continuing to decline.
This week’s shortage declaration cuts Arizona’s allocation by 17 percent, affecting only agricultural users who receive water from the Central Arizona Project. Nevada will take a relatively small hit, and California is unscathed for the moment. Colorado and Wyoming water users were impacted when the bureau released water from Flaming Gorge, Blue Mesa and Navajo reservoirs to augment storage in Powell.
Future restrictions are likely to impact Lower Basin states even more, and already have led to angry calls for interstate equity. Reporting for the Boulder City Review in mid-July, Blake Apgar reported on a meeting held by water providers, environmentalists, elected leaders and officials from business and agriculture.
“We’re here to say, ‘Damn the status quo. No more business as usual,’” said Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network. Another speaker was even more explicit.
“It is simply madness that as the Colorado River reaches its lowest levels in recorded history, that we would be proposing a new water diversion upstream,” said Zach Frankel of the Utah Rivers Coalition. “While the Lower Basin is going on a diet of cutting its water use, we should not let the Upper Basin go to an all you-can-eat buffet of water waste.”
Such confabs are the long-delayed consequence of disproportionately small allocations to Lower Basin states, which have exploded in population since the 1920s. The pressure for equity will impact Colorado Springs, Denver and other municipalities in the Upper Basin.
The compact is due for renegotiation in 2026, but if the megadrought continues, changes may come a lot faster. Cities vs. agriculture and ranching, Lower Basin vs. Upper Basin, environmentalists vs. water developers — all these ancient feuds will play out in a bitter, nonpartisan, deeply politicized series of battles.
As for me, I dunno. I’d love to replace my weedy front yard with an irrigated lawn, lie on my back at night and look at the stars. Guess I waited too long.