Now that financing has finally been secured for the extraordinarily ambitious Air Force Academy visitors center and mega-hotel, maybe it’s time to evaluate the four finished City for Champions venues and make some guesses about the AFA project.
Soon after Steve Bach became the city’s first “strong mayor” in 2012, Bach and I used to meet every week or so at a downtown coffee shop. We met at Wooglin’s Deli, then located on North Tejon Street a few steps from Colorado College. Frequented by CC employees and students, we went unrecognized and undisturbed. We traded stories, gossiped and talked about city politics.
City voters had done away with the city manager form of municipal government, effectively stripping power from city council and appointed officials. The new mayor wasn’t a timorous, diplomatic career civil servant or politician — he sought to use the powers of his office, clashing repeatedly with council. He ignored their attempts to divert or restrain him.
Once seated in a booth with coffee in hand, Steve would invariably open the conversation with the same phrase: “John, you’re not going to believe this s--t!”. Then he’d gleefully describe his latest quarrels, council’s not-so-subtle attempts to slow him down or a new policy initiative. As a former councilor who had once harbored mayoral ambitions, I’d sometimes offer advice. He’d usually laugh politely and change the subject.
One morning I suggested that the city could benefit from a state-sponsored program authorized by the 2009 Regional Tourism Act, which was created to help fund major visitor attractions through sales tax rebate financing. As the state explained it “When a new development in a defined geographic area creates new tax revenue, an increment of that new revenue will finance the projects. Projects can borrow money against that increment of sales tax revenue. Each year until the payments total the whole funds award, the State pays the project’s financing entity the increment of sales tax from the geographic area.”
“We’re gonna get it done,” Bach said. “This is a real game changer. [City Economic Development Manager] Bob Cope is on it. We’re gonna get a lot of crap from all the usual idiots, but we have to do it. I know you’re with us!”
Bach thought like a businessman, not a politician. He was all in — he was a builder, not a manager or a dreamer. Tough, heavy-handed and politically naive, he pissed off so many people that he declined to run for a second term, passing the baton to Mayor John Suthers.
Thanks to our two strong mayors, the game has indeed changed. Suthers the supremely capable manager succeeded Bach the entrepreneur, and we owe them both thanks. Time for report cards.
Weidner Field: A+
Conceived, created and open for business in little more than a year after groundbreaking, it’s a wonderful soccer stadium. It’s elegant, spacious and fun. A separately funded apartment complex is under construction a few steps away and the long-dormant industrial neighborhood is in full revitalization mode.
William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at UCCS: A
Team UCCS doesn’t do dumb. And an enterprise carrying Bill Hybl’s name should be pretty much failure-proof. The facility is low-key, highly professional and a great asset for world-class athletes as well as weekend warriors.
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum: incomplete
A supreme example of East Coast starchitecture, the Olympic Museum opened its doors just as the pandemic hit, crippling its efforts to brand, create excitement, and focus national and international media on this long-delayed city project. We won’t know until this summer (or maybe not for a couple of years) whether visitor, operating costs and overall sustainability will be achieved. Until then, good luck and Godspeed!
Robson Arena: A-
It’s great for Colorado College, for hockey fans and for Downtown businesses generally. I’d give it an A, except that its construction meant razing the building that housed Wooglin’s and other small businesses, forever altering the neighborhood where I once lived. Yet nondescript small buildings are often the victims of progress. Wooglin’s moved east and thrives in its new location, Bach is happily retired and I’m still scribbling away… time passes.
