A democratic nation is at risk of eradication.
You can help.
Ukrainians young and old — even those in wheelchairs can still make Molotov cocktails — are fighting and dying for their dreams of democracy.
Democracies around the world, including America’s, are also under attack, and to some extent that makes Ukraine’s battle our own.
The generosity of Colorado Springs and its business community is no secret. Nonprofits flock here because of the support system. And our military presence means a good portion of those who live at the foot of Pikes Peak genuinely know the meaning of service, of sacrifice.
Even one democracy falling into the hands of a tyrant is one too many. But even thousands of miles and an ocean away, we can still help.
Here are some ways you can assist Ukraine in her hour of need.
UNICEF
“Prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact; trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas; supporting mobile child protection teams providing psychosocial care to children traumatized by chronic insecurity, responding to cases of violence and abuse against children and assisting children separated from family; and working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need.”
World Central Kitchen Chefs for Ukraine
Chef Jose Andrés has set up his World Central Kitchen on the ground at the Ukraine-Poland border, serving hot meals to the hungry.
Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund
globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund
Donations will go to “affected communities in Ukraine, with a focus on the most vulnerable, including children, who need access to food, medical services, and psychosocial support.”
International Rescue Committee
The IRC is working in Poland to support displaced children and families by providing vital supplies.
Razom for Ukraine
“Razom initiates short and long-term projects, or collaborates on existing projects with partner organizations, which help Ukraine stay on the path of fostering democracy and prosperity.”
Kyiv Independent
gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch and patreon.com/kyivindependent
“This English-language media outlet was launched three months ago and created on the principles of free-press and editorial independence.” Donations will be used to keep the news source running.
Doctors Without Borders
doctorswithoutborders.org/what-we-do/countries/ukraine
They are “working to set up emergency response activities in the country and dispatching teams to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.”
CARE Ukrainian Crisis Fund
Supplies “urgently needed water, food, hygiene kits, and ongoing support for Ukrainian families.”
International Medical Corps
“International Medical Corps’ teams inside Ukraine and in the surrounding region are responding to the conflict by expanding access to medical and mental health services for those living in affected communities, and working to help refugees.”
Project Hope
projecthope.org/crisis-in-ukraine-how-to-help/02/2022
“Project HOPE is on the ground in Ukraine and in surrounding countries and is actively shipping medicines and medical supplies to assist Ukrainians in need.”
United Help Ukraine
“We are receiving and distributing donations, food and medical supplies to the Ukrainian refugees, people of Ukraine affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, families of [those] wounded or killed for freedom and independence of Ukraine.”