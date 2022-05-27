The issue:
Colorado Springs is the No. 2 city in the nation.
What we think:
We have some work to do to keep it that way.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
What’s in a number? They can be pretty powerful, especially when preceded by dollar signs or rank. And sometimes the two aren’t mutually exclusive.
Colorado Springs is no stranger to “Best” lists. The city has been named one of the healthiest in the country, one of the most desirable locales for Millennials (back when Millennials were all the rage), our zoo is often voted one of the best in the country and, most recently, The City that Palmer Built has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the second-best place to live in all of America. Huntsville, Alabama was No. 1.
Don’t get us started...
One benefit to being so popular: Our state has a highly educated workforce. In another recent national ranking put out by finance website WalletHub, Colorado took the No. 3 spot for the most-educated state in the nation. And our state has the nation’s highest percentage of associate degree holders or adults age 25 or older who have attended college — nearly three quarters of the population. Much of that brainpower makes its way to the Springs thanks to its five campuses of higher learning, and its strong tech, defense and aerospace ecosystems. That talent (along with high rankings bestowed by publications like U.S. News & World Report) in turn, perpetuates more growth and high-paying wages.
Civic pride and warm fuzzies aside, these rankings can have real impacts on growth and our economy. It’s becoming less and less of a secret, thanks to many of these national lists, that Colorado Springs has some incredible things to offer. The area’s natural beauty and recreational opportunities are certainly draws for many.
But numbers don’t always paint an accurate picture of the future.
Colorado Springs is projected to become the center of the state’s largest metro area by 2050. The challenge: accommodating all that growth while keeping our enviable quality of life.
Thanks to our city’s growing popularity, we now have to sit through multiple lights in rush-hour traffic to get through major intersections; road infrastructure simply isn’t keeping pace with growth. And if the city has plans for dealing with this increasing crush of traffic, we’ve yet to hear about it.
We need to recraft the Trails, Open Space and Parks tax renewal initiative to focus on acquiring new parkland and open spaces, and put a stout increase in our comically low Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax on the ballot this fall to help pay for maintenance of parks we already have (see the May 20 editorial in the Business Journal for more on the LART).
Housing demands from new residents mean home prices are climbing to Denver heights — followed by property tax increases that make it unaffordable for long-time residents on fixed incomes to stay in their homes.
Those new housing developments that dot the perimeter of the metro area — built to accommodate the influx — demand more schools and fire stations and retail and service businesses. If we keep growing, paving and deciding we’ll figure this all out later, the Springs will end up being just another city that couldn’t keep up and lost its way.