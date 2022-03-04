The issue:
Oh Colorado, how far we’ve come.
Why, think back to 1992. The stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon had just opened. The Broncos had a middling year, 8-8, which would turn out to be Dan Reeves’ last as head coach. “Baby Got Back” and “Tears in Heaven” were in heavy rotation on the radio. The European crisis of the day was the looming war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. And in November voters passed the infamous Amendment 2, giving Colorado an unwelcome reputation as the “Hate State.”
The voter initiative amended the state constitution to specifically bar the state — from the halls of the Legislature right down to the local school boards — from considering homosexual or bisexual identity or activity as being protected in any way from discriminatory laws or action.
It passed with 53 percent of the vote.
Fast forward to today, and much has changed. The “Hate State” label is long gone. We elected the first openly gay governor in the nation and now have a reputation as a blue state leading the way in liberal policies across the west. Far from a backwater state to boycott, Colorado is attracting swarms of transplants, along with businesses eager to benefit from the growing sales market and hiring pool.
But our city bears the onus for Amendment 2. The Springs-based nonprofit Colorado Family Values drafted Amendment 2. The group’s chairman at the time was Will Perkins, a Colorado Springs car dealer and one-time mayoral candidate. The bill also had financial backing from Colorado Springs billionaire Philip Anschutz.
Calls for a boycott of Colorado in response to Amendment 2 — what organizers called “the largest civil rights boycott in U.S. history” — had real and lasting effects. Among them, an estimated $35 million in lost revenue from canceled conventions, and a list of 112 people and organizations that pledged to boycott Colorado, according to the protest organization Boycott Colorado. That list included Barbra Streisand, Madonna, the Kennedy family as well as the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and Harvard University.
Some fallout was more cultural in nature. The creators of the Emmy-laden sitcom Frasier were intending on setting the show in Denver, but the passage of Amendment 2 saw them head for Seattle instead. One unintended consequence of the Amendment 2-related scrutiny was that the Coors brewing company began to openly court LGBT customers in the mid-’90s, after years of bad press and indifference.
All the boycotts and negative attention did nothing to help the Colorado Springs of the mid-’90s. And yet, much like the rest of the state, times are good here in the Springs, with our flourishing Downtown, strong tourism numbers and a reputation as a growing metropolis that was recently named one of the best places to live in America by U.S. News & World Report.
But what now, Colorado Springs? Homophobia seems back in fashion — with a side of transphobia — at least at the school district level. In recent weeks we have seen District 11 board member Al Loma post an article that dusts off the old canard that homosexuality is just a choice, and an unchristian choice at that. D11 board vice president Jason Jorgenson also saw fit to share a offensive meme on his Facebook page targeting trans people. And up north in the Lewis-Palmer School District, the board of directors for Monument Academy passed a resolution — widely labeled as transphobic and discriminatory — to ignore any law passed at the state or federal level that has anything to do with gender expression and gender identity, saying such laws “violate natural law, moral truth and expose our students to undue harm, confusion and dysphoria.”
Another troubling development has been the resignation of Pikes Peak Library District Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears following the appointment of new library board members, one of whom has openly called for censorship of certain books. It’s an alarming trend. If we’re not careful to vote wisely, and to hold our local officials to account, Colorado Springs could easily find itself once more in a state of hate.