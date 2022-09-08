What in the H-E-double hockey sticks is going on with the economy?! The question is, without a doubt, rhetorical. The only honest answer: Nobody knows. Nationwide, the country has recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic, Colorado’s housing market recently hit beast mode, people everywhere were throwing money around like crazy. However... inflation and the Fed have stepped in and slowed rabid consumption, real estate appears to have cooled as quickly as it caught fire, record-high gas prices threw a monkey wrench in discretionary spending, small businesses are still struggling to find qualified workers (or workers at all) while the workers they have are “quiet quitting”... And nobody knows how to budget anymore due to student loan forgiveness, government subsidies, the end of government subsidies, TABOR refunds... How much are you really making?
If your head is spinning, you’re not alone. During this year’s UCCS Economic Forum (see p. 4), Forum Director Tatiana Bailey discussed the potential for a recession on the horizon. The takeaway: We just don’t know what’s going to happen.
But there is at least one canary in the coalmine worth watching.
A Bloomberg piece published in August titled “Treasury Curve Inversion Deepens as Yields Jump and Then Plunge” reported, “The gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields shifted to a fresh extreme, with the longer rate dropping to be as much as 38 basis below the longer benchmark. That level on the widely watched yield curve metric, seen by many as a potential harbinger of recession, hasn’t been seen since 2000.”
The Business Journal reported in 2019 that “[w]hile the inverted yield curve does not mean that recession is imminent, it does mean that fixed income or bond investors are concerned about the economy’s longer-term outlook and are willing to accept lower interest rates for longer-term bonds....”
Red flag?
If you’re a small business owner, especially a nascent one, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. In other words, prepare now as though a downturn is coming.
In July, Inc. published “7 Tips to Recession-Proof Your Business, From Leaders Who Have Been There,” a cautionary tale for small business owners.
“If the economy does enter a contraction — which would be declared by the National Bureau of Economic Research — many founders will be experiencing a recession for the first time as a business owner. The last official downturn lasted from December 2007 until June 2009, and that financial crisis hit small businesses disproportionally hard. Plagued by heightened credit constraints and sensitivity to consumer demand, small businesses, despite their relatively small payrolls, accounted for 62 percent of jobs lost between 2008 and 2009.”
But Inc. also offers some helpful tips (seven, in fact!). Among them: Use what you learned during the pandemic. Those who didn’t have businesses to navigate through the Great Recession but operated during COVID have a pretty good grasp of the challenges a downturn could create. That resilience will come in handy.
No. 5 on the list: “Become indispensable.” Find a way to make your product essential and create strong customer relationships now.
And No. 7: “Stay entrepreneurial.” Here, business owners “concentrate on what you can control. Approach the recession like any disruption.”
There are so many factors weighing on the economy right now that are out of anyone’s control. Focusing on what you can control — quality, image, ethics, employee and customer experience — will make it easier to find the other side of trying times .