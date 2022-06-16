Colorado Springs’ post-peak-pandemic resurgence is no illusion. After two tough years of asking, “Will we ever be the same again?” the answer is emerging: “No. We’ll be better.”
Small Business Week, which wrapped up June 8, was the latest harbinger of hope. It drove home the fact that the city’s small businesses are essential to the rebound we’re seeing — and that business leaders and entrepreneurs in Colorado Springs are uniquely positioned to forge real progress.
This city is at a size and a tipping point for change where daily decisions shape the future we want to unfold. We’re seeing growing focus on backing women-, minority- and veteran-owned small businesses; startup support; breaking down silos; and supporting social impact businesses.
Transformation doesn’t come overnight, but these choices make a difference — Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado CEO Jonathan Liebert says the Springs’ business atmosphere is “extremely strong.”
“It is a relationship-based community,” he said, “and people do business with those they trust.”
Small Business Week of the Pikes Peak Region’s neon 1980s-themed kickoff event reflected a bright outlook, former executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center Aikta Marcoulier had the stats to back it up. The SBDC’s annual report showed it helped launch 48 new businesses in 2021 and the first half of 2022, and helped create 250 new jobs in the same timeframe.
“The Pikes Peak SBDC is seeing a steady stream of clients wishing to start businesses,” Marcoulier said, noting its monthly startup class is seeing “20-30 attendees join consistently — showing that the interest in entrepreneurship and small business startups has not slowed down.”
Marcoulier highlighted federal pandemic assistance as a major reason for the current health of the small business ecosystem — and she and Liebert agreed community support helped small businesses thrive again. “Our community knew it had to #shoplocal to ensure our small businesses could survive,” Marcoulier wrote in an email.
At the time of Small Business Week, Marcoulier had just been named administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region 8 office in Denver. She noted Colorado is outpacing the nation in percentages of woman-owned and veteran-owned small businesses and, looking to the future, said the SBA will focus on equity issues in business assistance. Closer to home, the new Colorado Springs Black Chamber has been vocal about its own focus on boosting equity in business assistance and helping Black-owned businesses to access loans and grants.
Pikes Peak SBDC also announced its annual awards during Small Business Week, and winners noted this city’s advantages for small business. Colorado Springs “is one of the greatest cities that I’ve ever encountered for supporting small business,” Small Business Person of the Year winner Torie Giffin, owner of Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, said in her acceptance speech. “Colorado Springs is a place that you can build your small business dreams.”
Outlining rapid change in the city, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC notes several major business expansions already underway this year and says, “the Pikes Peak region continues to grow because of its forward-thinkers, innovative companies, and a community of interdependent industries.”
Indeed, January data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Colorado Springs’ economy stayed stronger than most cities across Colorado and even the nation in 2020, setting us up with a head start on pandemic recovery.
It’s up to us to capitalize on the unique advantages of our tight-knit business community and to be deliberate in supporting other local businesses, building more equitable access to business and funding opportunities, and collaborating creatively for the thriving Colorado Springs business community of the future.
