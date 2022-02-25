The issue:
Colorado Springs is primed for an epic recovery.
That’s something to celebrate.
Colorado Springs could be considered the Wilt Chamberlain of American communities — it’s ability to rebound appears unmatched.
Earlier this month, the Business Journal reported, “The city collected almost $18.3 million in combined sales and use tax in December — 18.29 percent more than in November — and overall collections were 24.59 percent higher in 2021 than 2020.
“Colorado Springs also saw double-digit percentage increases in sales tax collections from businesses across several months last year, according to the city of Colorado Springs Finance Department’s latest sales and use tax revenue report....”
We said that construction and business services saw increases in tax contributions and high employment recovery rates. That, according to experts, is because the city is still rapidly growing, all while construction companies scramble to build places to live.
Mayor John Suthers said in his October 2021 State of the City address: “Let me give you some numbers that will dramatically illustrate the period of prosperity that Colorado Springs is experiencing. At the beginning of 2015 the GDP, or gross domestic product, for the Colorado Springs metropolitan area was just over $30 billion. Today the GDP for the area has reached $40 billion. In other words, it took 143 years to achieve a $30 billion dollar economy, but it’s taken seven years to grow by a third to a $40 billion economy.”
And that was in 2021 — with waves of COVID still impacting everything around us.
But the light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter...
This year, expect explosive growth to the north as the final City for Champions push gets underway. On the last day of January, the final C4C project, the U.S. Air Force Academy Gateway Visitor Center, was issued $90 million in bonds for construction of the visitor center itself, and $235 million in bonds were sold for the adjacent hotel, office and retail space.
From that story: “The hotel will be built to meet at least four-diamond standards. ... It will feature a spa, three eating and drinking establishments including a rooftop bar, pool, sun deck and expansive lawn.”
Doesn’t that sound nice right now?
As regional COVID numbers continue to fall (let’s keep it that way) and we move into spring and summer, the tourism industry (see. p.8) is ready to make a comeback like the city has never seen. Recently opened hotels that have yet to reach their full potentials sit waiting. America’s Mountain has a new complex and cog railway that began welcoming visitors when visitors were few. Other entertainment-based City for Champions projects — Weidner Stadium, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum — are bursting with kinetic energy, ready to take advantage of what could be their first real summer since opening. Restaurants are anticipating a throng of locals and visitors alike.
But wait, this doesn’t feel right. Isn’t there something I can worry about?
Sure, there are still reasons to be prudent, cautious even. Inflation is real — and so is the threat of another pandemic, or yet another wave of this one. What’s happening in Ukraine doesn’t stay in Ukraine, and markets here are already reacting.
But there are reasons to breathe a sigh of relief, if even a little one. There are reasons to feel like tomorrow won’t be Groundhog Day all over again.
It was on March 11, 2020, that the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. It’s not an anniversary to celebrate. But the resiliency of this city is worth celebrating.
And celebrate we should.