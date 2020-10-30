If you live here, you should GIVE here.
More than 11 years ago, the Colorado Springs Indy, the Business Journal’s sister paper, started a little philanthropic effort: Indy Give!
Fast forward to today, and the organization — now its own 501(c)3 called the Give! Campaign — has raised more than $11 million for local nonprofits. The campaign features those smaller nonprofits that don’t have the manpower to fundraise year-round and might need a helping hand when it comes to telling their own stories.
Give! is about more than just raising money. It teaches participating nonprofits how to manage donor relations and generate media coverage. It turns young donors into citizen philanthropists, laying the groundwork for a lifetime of grassroots community stewardship. It’s a year-end giving campaign that takes year-round effort to pull off.
We are excited to tell you about the 78 nonprofits that are part of this year’s campaign. Starting Nov. 1, go to indygive.com to learn about 2020’s Give! nonprofits and donate to one — or many.
You can also read profiles on these nonprofits over the next two months in the Business Journal and the Indy — stories about these often quiet helpers who keep our community fed, our arts vibrant, and support our military families through their efforts. Organizations such as Catamount Institute, Blackpackers, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, Homeward Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — and so many more.
Colorado Springs is an awesome place to live. With the mountains as a backdrop, there’s so much the city has to offer. But not all of us have the same opportunities — and that’s where Give! comes in.
With categories including Animals, Big Ideas, Build Community, the Great Outdoors, Inspired Learning, and Veterans and their Families, everyone is likely to find a helping organization that resonates with them.
Each year around this time we ask our readers to help the helpers whose hard work and passion for community provide a safety net for our neighbors and friends.
2020 has been tough for most of us, but some have reached the breaking point — unemployed, hungry, facing homelessness. And many more may find themselves in a similar position in the winter months ahead. So please give what you can to this year’s campaign, which ends Dec. 31 — lend your support to the Give! nonprofits in what is surely their most challenging year ever.
Join us and spark philanthropy across generations, lift up our communities and recognize the invaluable work of our local nonprofits.
You can also go to indygive.com and sign up for the Give! newsletter to get the latest announcements and invitations, and follow Give! on Facebook.
To contact Give!, email give@indygive.com or call 719-577-4545.
Together we will ensure our local nonprofits continue helping those in need and improving quality of life for everyone.