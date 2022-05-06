The issue:
Hospitals are not complying with federal law.
What we think:
New bill would increase transparency in health care.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
Imagine dining out one evening and, upon being seated, you discover the menus don’t list any prices. Then, when you’re ready to settle up, you find out your cheeseburger and onion rings cost $6,200. You don’t have that kind of money, so off to collections you go.
Let’s face it: Not many businesses would be able to keep their doors open if they didn’t disclose costs to customers before transactions take place. And while some think HB-1285, which would ban Colorado hospitals from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospitals don’t post prices online, is government overreach, the truth is consumers have been forced to play guessing games with both their health and related finances for far too long.
Since Jan. 1, 2021, under the authority of the Affordable Care Act, hospitals are required to post prices for procedures online. They must be easily accessible (no personal information needed) and the 300 most shoppable services must be included, along with other provisions.
But in its February 2022 “Second Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Compliance Report,” PatientRightsAdvocate.org reported that in July 2021, “we estimated that only 5.6% of the 500 random hospitals reviewed were compliant with the rule.”
And according to the health care news website Revcycleintelligence.com, one year after the rule went into effect, only 14 percent of hospitals nationwide were compliant. To be fair, local UCHealth and Penrose-St. Francis health systems are both compliant with state and federal transparency laws, according to system spokespeople. The rest of the systems in the state? Only 6 percent comply — well below the national average.
In addition to prohibiting hospitals in violation of the ACA mandate from using debt collectors, if enacted, the bill would also prevent hospitals from filing negative credit reports against patients and obtaining state court judgments for outstanding debts.
The bill would allow noncompliant hospitals to bill for services but any fees accrued through collections must be refunded and any related legal fees must be paid by the hospital.
Also in the bill: Critical access hospitals have more time to comply with federal hospital price transparency laws before the provisions of the bill apply.
The bill has bipartisan support; the state Senate unanimously passed the HB-1285 May 3 following a 63-1 House vote in April. It will now be sent back to the House to approve changes made by the Senate before heading to the governor’s desk for his signature.
The fact that so many hospital systems still aren’t compliant with federal law is the reason government oversight must exist to protect consumers in an industry nearly everyone touches. Without additional guardrails, the federal mandate will continue to be ignored.
Price transparency is necessary in any ethical transaction and should be a part of every industry. It’s one way businesses build trust with their consumers. Price transparency leads to competition, it lowers costs for the consumer and it encourages innovation.
HB-1285 rightfully has bipartisan support because it holds one of our most important industries accountable. A year into this experiment and the numbers prove it’s true: If there wasn’t legislation forcing hospital systems into compliance, there wouldn’t be any compliance at all.