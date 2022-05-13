The issue:
There are debates to be had over student loan forgiveness, but “I paid mine so you pay yours” isn’t one of them. The tuition costs of 1970 don’t even live in the same world as the tuition fees of 2020; getting through college without loans is all but impossible. As this table from the U.S. Department of Labor shows, stagnant wages can’t make a dent in today’s ballooning tuition and fees.
Five hours of work per week to afford tuition in 1970 vs. 28 hours of work per week to afford 2020’s tuition — it’s not even in the same ballpark. And that’s for in-state tuition at a public university. For private universities or out-of-state tuition of any kind, the financial pain skyrockets. The cost of college is a minefield that couldn’t have been imagined in the ‘70s and ‘80s, and it’s a crisis that affects all of us.
Student debt is not just a millstone around the necks of recent graduates, it’s a millstone around the neck of the nation. Worldwide, Americans carry the highest overall student debt load: $1.7 trillion (yes, trillion). It’s the highest level on record and, as Student Debt USA points out, that $1.7 trillion is enough to buy the Yankees, the Lakers, the Cowboys and Real Madrid — combined — 90 times over.
Student lenders are infamous and ruthless predators, and there are plenty of personal stories of hardworking, debt-conscious graduates who — in any sane system — would’ve been able to pay off their balances years ago (Example: 32-year-old Keona Tranby, who has paid off roughly $28,800 over the past decade, only to face a total balance that has increased to around $62,000 — more than she borrowed in the first place.) But even for the most affordable degree options (in-state, public), student loans have become a trap ensnaring not just graduates, but the communities they live in.
Project Borrowers points out the student debt crisis has spilled over into the small business community — and entrepreneurship more generally. “An emerging body of evidence suggests that student debt is a growing drag on the small business sector and on new business formation,” it reports. “[A]ddressing the student debt crisis will be a key step in promoting the resilience and vibrancy of the small business sector during and after the pandemic.”
Small business and entrepreneurship are the lifeblood of Colorado Springs; we need young people to want — and be able to pay for — a higher education. And as the city booms, our workforce shortage means we need as many graduates as possible to stay. We need highly educated, motivated people to invest, own homes, put down roots. Our high-priced housing market already makes it an uphill battle to persuade young professionals that they’ll be able to beat out the corporations turning all the city’s homes into rentals. Even $10,000 or $20,000 in student debt relief could make a long term future here look a lot more possible for a lot more people.
Instead of lining the pockets of corporations and loan servicing companies, let’s lighten the load on the professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners of the future — those who can keep Colorado Springs on its promising trajectory. No matter how strong the “I did it, you should too” fantasy is, it’s in all our interests to think differently about student debt relief. Until we can help make home ownership, business ownership, and entrepreneurship realistic for real people, we’re digging ourselves a hole that’s going to be really hard to climb out of.