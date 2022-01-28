The issue:
Minority-owned businesses face extra challenges.
What we think:
Focus on Black-owned businesses shouldn’t be limited to February.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
In late October 2020, the Business Journal printed a story with the headline: “Post-protest boom for Black-owned businesses loses steam.” The summer of the Black Lives Matter movement, largely in response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, had come to an end. During that summer, there was a spike in support for Black-owned businesses. Then, as the news cycle moved on, so did consumers.
We’re on the cusp of February, another Black History Month, when many companies and corporations will say the right things, mostly in the name of marketing. But when rent is due in March, many will have moved on for the year.
The lip service isn’t enough.
So, even before Black History Month begins, and long after it’s over, we’re urging you to support businesses owned by people of color all year round.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 4.4 million new businesses were created during 2020. That same year, nearly 40 percent of Black-owned businesses permanently closed.
But entrepreneurship from within the Black community is making a comeback. At Bloomberg.com the headline reads, “Black Business Owners Are Up 38% in U.S. From Pre-Covid Levels.”
And this: “The number of African-American business owners in operation surged to almost 1.5 million [in August of 2021], up 38% from February 2020, before Covid-19 hit the U.S., according to new research from Robert Fairlie, a professor at University of California, Santa Cruz. The ranks of Hispanic owners rose by 15% in the same period, while White and Asian entrepreneurs fell by 3% and 2%, respectively.”
Revenue data, however, isn’t available and the fiscal health of those businesses is unknown. But through a little mindful consumption and focused partnerships, the business community as a whole, along with consumers, can help Black-owned businesses avoid a rerun of early 2020 and ensure these businesses thrive.
The first step in supporting Black-owned businesses is knowing which businesses fall into that category.
Visit Colorado Springs has a webpage that includes links to local Black-owned businesses, like 3E’s Comedy Club, Four by Brother Luck, The Men’s Xchange, and Beauty Bar. And check out Official Black Wall Street and Support Black Owned for more mindful ways to spend and invest.
Want to do more?
For fellow business owners, Score.org offers 13 ways to show support, to include offering mentorship and resources, sharing social media posts to increase visibility — or simply asking what a businesses owner needs.
One Score contributor suggests the business community be intentional when reaching out to Black-owned businesses: “Small businesses and entrepreneurs have been longtime economic drivers and wealth builders in our society. Supporting Black-owned businesses throughout the year can help stabilize a community and create more opportunities for meaningful savings, property ownership, credit building, and generational wealth.
“It is important to be intentional about providing support beyond the holidays and throughout the year. Support can come in the form of making a purchase, referring others, engaging on social media with tags, shares, and comments. Subscribe to the company’s email list and submit a positive review. Be an advocate for the small business.”
And for Black business owners, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has curated multiple resources. The Black Business Association, a nonprofit offering networking and training to its members, advocates for policies to increase access to public and private sector contracting and procurement opportunities. The Black Founders aims to “empower entrepreneurs and provide founders with access to advice, mentorship, and funding.” Locally, the Colorado Springs Black Business Network has built a community among Black professionals and business owners, with a strong Facebook presence.
And organizations like the National Urban League, the Minority Business Development Agency, the Coalition to Back Black Businesses — each of these exists to support Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs in order to create more equitable opportunities.
Recognizing the expertise and contributions of Black-owned businesses shouldn’t be limited to 28 days in February. Spread the love throughout the year — and throughout the business community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.