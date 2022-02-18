The issue:
So many small businesses have disappeared.
What we think:
Consumers must be more intentional with dollars.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
Like their founders, businesses are mortal. We understand that our favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars and retailers will eventually close their doors forever, but that doesn’t mean we like it. It’s particularly sad when a long-established business such as Big Train shuts down for good. Facebook posts decried the end, as former customers commiserated with each other, recalling the great food and good times.
In 1987, Dave Lux opened the Ritz Grill, a stylish little bar/restaurant on Tejon Street. It quickly became the place to go for party-loving young professionals and Downtown residents. Featuring live music on Fridays and Saturdays, superbly friendly and competent servers, good food, generous pours and reasonable prices, the Ritz quickly became a Downtown institution… until it wasn’t.
On Aug. 15, 2017 the Ritz closed its doors for the last time. Many longtime customers showed up to share memories and mourn. Dave Lux, who still owned the place, was skeptical.
“You guys still come in a lot,” he told one mourning couple, “but most of them here tonight haven’t been in for years. We can’t survive on memories — we need customers!”
Time had stolen the customers. The party animals in their 20s and 30s had succumbed to stolid middle age, and their kids wanted venues that catered to their generation. Lux and co-owner Luke Travins adapted to the changing demographics of Downtown and moved forward with new ventures.
Business churn is normal and healthy, but locally owned businesses have always been vital to our community. The publication of the 244-page 1958 Colorado Springs High School Yearbook was supported by 25 pages of ads. Few of the 95 advertisers are still in business, and only two small businesses remain in their original locations: Platte Floral and Henley’s Keys.
Local businesses dominated then, but the age of malls, chains and franchises would soon irrevocably alter the business landscape. Yet despite fierce competition, Springs-based enterprises somehow managed to survive, thrive and grow.
Yet now we seem to be at another inflection point. As the city grows and attracts new residents, local businesses find it ever more difficult to compete with national brands, not to mention Amazon’s omnipresent delivery vans. The pandemic has added to the woes of small businesses, forcing the closure or temporary shutdowns of many enterprises.
We can choose what this city will look like and feel like by being deliberate with our dollars and our daily choices. For Downtown and near-Downtown residents, it may be a little more expensive to get your groceries at Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, but by doing so you’re supporting a vital community asset. We’re not suggesting that you avoid other favorite stores and restaurants — ours is a diverse and healthy business community. Yet it makes sense to support our own, and thereby encourage home-grown entrepreneurs to start their own businesses.
The dollars spent here stay here, benefiting everyone. Moreover, local businesses aren’t subject to the distant mandates of corporate owners, which may burden employees or local taxpayers.
As the pandemic wanes, our short-staffed local businesses need us to venture out and offer our support. Think about the bars, restaurants, coffee shops, event spaces and retailers that make our city vibrant and enjoyable. Think about which ones you’d mourn if they went under — then don’t let that happen. Locally, your dollars and everyday decisions make a real difference. Use them wisely.