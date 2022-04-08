The issue:
Diversity, equity and inclusion should be top of mind for businesses these days. And yet, despite study after study showing that the concepts make businesses more profitable — some people are not only skeptical, but they feel under attack.
Businesses need diversity of race, of thought, of age, of gender and gender identity. Different people have new ways of thinking about doing business, and can bring innovation and build a rich business culture.
At the Business Journal, we champion diversity and inclusion. We believe that equity is a way to create a more robust business environment, a more profitable economy and a city that everyone can participate in, equally.
To that end, we invited former Women of Influence to meet with 42 girls from local schools. These students, brought together by Shirley Martinez, diversity, equity and inclusion leader at the Pikes Peak Library District, met business leaders who look like them — and learned that success doesn’t care about your race, gender or job description.
Aikta Marcoulier, director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center; Deborah Thornton, CEO of Children’s Promise; and Carrie McKee, senior director of Rocky Mountain PBS Partnerships and Early Childhood Education talked to the girls. Cory Arcarese, chief executive officer of Nursing and Therapy Services of Colorado; Dr. Detra Duncan, mayor of Fountain; and Michelle Talarico, co-owner of the Picnic Basket Catering Collective also joined in the conversation.
And at the end? Those 42 students learned about how women entrepreneurs, educators, business owners, executives make a difference in the community — and they learned they now have supporters and mentors in these women.
Diversity is a beautiful thing. It should come with not just a seat at the table, but a voice in the room, and an equitable chance to succeed.
Businesses succeed when every member of their future workforce has the same opportunities for learning excellence, when their current workforce brings new perspectives and innovative ideas. The same people doing the same things the same way they always have doesn’t equal success. In a rapidly changing world, that’s stagnation.
The DEI program at PPLD seeks to build bridges to new opportunities — inside and outside the library. To dismiss it as unnecessary or subversive, as some people have, is shortsighted and wrong. (Yes, we’re talking to you, Councilor Dave Donelson, who The Gazette reports is threatened by the DEI program that’s working to increase diversity, and is equally fretful about some of the books on the library shelves.)
Diversity, equity and inclusion make good business sense: The better we do together, the better we do. Period. It’s not difficult; it’s not subversive; it’s not taking from one group to give to another. If we all had equitable opportunities at work, the entire city would benefit.
And this isn’t just the opinion of the Business Journal’s editorial board. Consider the 2019 survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers, in which corporate CEOs report that diversity brings unique perspectives, improves their relationships with investors and enhances company performance.
Things are changing in today’s tight job market. When people have the freedom and power to move on from workplaces that are stagnant or stifling, perhaps employers and government leaders will agree that it’s time to embrace diversity and equity efforts, and give everyone the city equitable access to education, advancement and opportunity.
It’s just good business.