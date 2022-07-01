The country changed dramatically the day the last Business Journal arrived at your doorstep. The full ramifications of the United States Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade will take generations to unfold, but no matter the side of the aisle on which you stand, one thing is crystal clear: This will impact you and your business.
Tuesday morning, the headline to Business Insider’s lead online story read “Hundreds of Amazon employees sign petition urging executives to publicly denounce Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and stop funding anti-abortion politicians.”
The BBC announced “Major companies including Disney, JP Morgan and Facebook owner Meta have told staff they will cover employee travel expenses for abortions, as millions of US women face restricted access.”
Inc. reports that, “[i]n the long term, the [SCOTUS] decision will also necessitate more paid leave and more resources to ensure that women employees have equal opportunities for advancement. It may also require greater retention efforts on behalf of employers to keep women in the workplace.”
And CNBC says, “The Supreme Court decision will have implications in the corporate world that stretch far beyond employers’ health benefits and influence where companies locate headquarters and offices, which lawmakers and political action committees they donate to and how they communicate with employees, customers and investors.”
The SCOTUS decision will, both directly and indirectly, pressure many businesses to take stances, both publicly and internally. And the water only looks to get choppier for owners and management as they must navigate a new world of health care, workplace culture and social mores.
The business world, even before Roe, was facing ethical challenges. Larger corporations doing lucrative work in Russia were forced to make difficult business choices, but easy moral ones.
With a spotlight on diversity, equity and inclusion, organizations and industries have had to reflect on the makeup of their workforce and sometimes make unpopular or difficult decisions.
But the overturning of Roe v. Wade has created its own sort of shockwave — and businesses must prepare now.
What will your outward-facing message be, should the topic come up with your customers? How will you talk to your employees? If you have employees out of state, perhaps in states that are impacted by abortion bans, do you need to take any actions? Will the positions of other professionals impact who you will and won’t do business with? How political are you willing to get?
Some probably feel like the best strategy is to allow the storm to pass — but the magnitude of this decision won’t allow it. And while abortion access is protected and unrestricted under Colorado law, that doesn’t mean we’ll be insulated. We’re surrounded by states that have restricted or banned abortions, to include Utah, Texas and Oklahoma. Wyoming is expected to follow. Medical tourists and Roe “refugees” are likely to make their way across our border. What will that do to our own access to care, or to our lodging industry and already strained real estate market? What opportunities does this create for attracting likeminded businesses to headquarter here? Will Space Command reconsider its move to Huntsville, Alabama, a state where abortion laws fall on the opposite end of the spectrum from Colorado’s?
From Wired: “By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has not only taken a wrecking ball to reproductive rights, it has dealt a blow to military readiness. America will be less secure as a result.”
Yikes.
Overturning Roe v. Wade has hit like a hurricane — and there are indications the SCOTUS could target other laws protecting gay marriage while outlawing other very personal rights.
Businesses have found themselves in the middle of a minefield — a place where commerce, privacy, religion, health care, ethics and freedom collide.
How you react to the Supreme Court’s decision is up to you. Whether or not it will impact you and your business isn’t.