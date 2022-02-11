The issue:
Black entrepreneurs face great challenges.
What we think:
Apprenticeships are an ideal way to advance minority business ownership.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
In January, we published an editorial, “Equity in business takes everyone,” about ways readers can go about supporting Black-owned businesses. The Business Journal suggested local resources to help consumers find these businesses in the community, and we offered suggestions for business-to-business mentoring opportunities and resources catering specifically to Black business owners.
Inequity in business is a problem — the numbers lay bare vast discrepancies. A year ago, CNBC reported: “There are 30.2 million small businesses in the U.S. But only a fraction of them survive. Twenty percent of small businesses fail by the first year, 30% by the second, 50% by the fifth, and by the 10th year, a staggering 70% of businesses have shut off their lights.
“For minorities, the numbers can be even more daunting. Eight out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months.”
Yes, keeping the lights on can be an extraordinary challenge for Black business owners... but ensuring the opportunity to start a business in the first place is an entirely different hurdle. On the last day of 2020, Brookings reported: “Black-owned businesses are much more likely to be sole proprietorships. According to the 2012 [survey of business owners] (the last year reported), 4.2% of Black-owned businesses had employees, compared to 20.6% of white-owned businesses. Black adults are much more likely to be unemployed, and Black businesses are much more likely to hire Black workers. This shortage of Black businesses throttles employment and the development of Black communities. Furthermore, the underrepresentation of Black businesses is costing the U.S. economy millions of jobs and billions of dollars in unrealized revenues.”
What are the causes of these discrepancies?
Also from Brookings: “One of the principal barriers to the growth and development of Black businesses is that Black households have been denied equal opportunities for wealth accumulation. The median Black household’s wealth ($9,000) is nearly one-fifteenth that of non-Black households ($134,520), according to our analysis of 2018 Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) data. Because of historic discrimination in housing and lending, would-be Black businesses owners have significantly less startup capital than their non-Black peers.”
We would argue that one of the most impactful tools for expanding the local entrepreneurial ecosystem within the minority community (and one of the best ways to begin building wealth) is through apprenticeships and the resulting mentorships.
Spark Mindset is an excellent local example. Lawrence Wagner co-founded Spark Mindset in 2017, wanting to build a path to high-paying cybersecurity careers for people from historically disadvantaged backgrounds, who “won’t get access to training from big business because of costs and other rigid requirements.” Wager explained. Last year, the U.S. Department of Labor approved the Spark Mindset CyberSpace Program as a federally registered virtual apprenticeship program for Colorado. Wagner told the Business Journal in 2021 that trainees who successfully complete the apprenticeship program graduate with a likely path to new careers. Spark Mindset’s model has taken off, and the company is now operating in Colorado, Louisiana and Missouri. Wagner expects to expand into Kansas soon.
Also exacerbating barriers to Black entrepreneurship is lack of access to the larger business community — the decisionmakers, movers and shakers, venture capitalists. Minority business owners and those with ideas for a business must feel heard and supported in these crowds — and they must make up a portion of these crowds. Toward that goal, those who earn certifications from Spark Mindset retain access to mentors after completing courses, and there’s even a financial literacy component.
But the biggest payoff for the community is when these new high-wage earners stay in Colorado Springs and contribute their talents (and paychecks).
“[M]oney is coming into that community because you have people making pretty good wages,” Wagner told the Business Journal last spring. “The adults are affected but then the kids in the generations behind them can see, ‘Look! We can go into these career fields.’ Now you have money to invest into your community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.