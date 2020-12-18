A couple weeks ago I stopped by a locally owned restaurant for some takeout on my way home from the office. It was a Thursday evening — chilly but clear. When I made my way to the entrance, one set of doors was dark and likely locked. I didn’t try them. Through the large windows I saw the dining room, dimmed with chairs stacked, their seats upon tables. It was 6 p.m.
They were open and I picked up my food through a secondary door. I saw one other person aside from the young lady who brought me my food and I’m pretty sure he worked there too. Having been employed at many restaurants (the only thing I’ve done more than bartend and wait tables is write for and put together newspapers), I left with my appetite not quite as big as it had been when I arrived.
I provide a brief glimpse of one restaurant — one out of so many. And restaurants are but one kind of business in this community, state, country, that are suffering. Many small businesses have already closed, and who knows how many may not make it to 2022?
This year was not a drill. If 2020 were a video game, the difficulty setting would be Legendary.
Like that restaurant, Colorado Publishing House, which prints eight publications you may or may not be aware of, is also a locally owned small business. Our successes rely on the successes of the community we serve.
Without you, there is no advertising, no tickets sold to our events, no paychecks to support our own families. Seeing so many neighbors struggle hits close to home.
And now we move into the holiday season — normally a time of celebration and togetherness, instead marred by hospitalizations and quarantines. I personally know one Texas family that will be a father short on Christmas Day. He was in his 50s.
But through all this heaviness I also realize that it takes challenging times to properly measure thankfulness. The harder the squeeze, the sweeter the juice, they say.
So one positive I’m taking with me into the New Year is an amplified sense of appreciation. I am thankful for so many things, I won’t waste ink here on all of them, as many are personal and few would care. But you, the reader, are one of those things. Whether you pick up one of our publications (or all!) every week and read it cover to cover, or just look at the pictures every now and then — we are thankful.
If you’re a small business owner, one of the many who’s shed blood, sweat and tears to make this community exceptional — we are thankful.
And I know I speak for our entire staff here at CPH when I say we couldn’t do this without you.
This year has been Legendary, and not in a good way. But we’re here, we’re grateful, and when the calendar turns, we’ll take on each day one step at a time.
During that walk, we hope you’ll be by our side.
Bryan Grossman
Editor-in-Chief