Are we all sick of politics? The good news is that the election will be over and done with sometime after Nov. 3, unless there’s a repeat of Bush vs. Gore. If so, our long national nightmare will continue until the Supreme Court anoints a winner.
Why is it thus? Blame the Constitution, whose authors somehow failed to anticipate the internet, Facebook, Twitter, QAnon, and the geriatric state. Please, can we bring back the days of Kennedy, Reagan, Bush and Bill Clinton?
No, we can’t — so let’s turn our attention inward, and consider the faults and merits of our own worthy city.
What’s going on with home prices? As a longtime Westside homeowner who has no intention of ever moving, today’s values seem unreal, even ludicrous. When we bought our elegantly rundown Victorian 20 years ago, I was sure that we’d overpaid. That certainty was reinforced during the Great Recession, and I eventually decided not to worry about it. I paid no attention when Westside home prices began to rise. Even when real estate professionals told me what the old dump was worth, I ignored them. I finally faced reality when my spouse and I decided to do a modest refinancing, one that required an appraisal. My fear was that the appraiser would value it as a scrape-off, worth keeping only because it would cost so much to tear it down.
Not so. I was stunned. We painted the house, started to catch up with deferred maintenance and rejoiced in our unexpected temporary prosperity. Gamblers know the feeling — it was as if we’d been playing the same number in the lottery for years and finally hit a little jackpot.
But suppose we weren’t homeowners? Our friend Doris is sprightly, energetic and successfully self-employed. She has lived in the same rental apartment for 30 years, paying rent instead of building equity in a shabby Westside bungalow. Perhaps not a good financial decision, but Doris is happy with it.
“I never wanted all the problems and responsibilities of owning a house,” she told me. “Here, I can just walk out, lock the door and go away for a weekend or a month — I’m free!”
Yup, it sounds good. For us, leaving town requires military-style advance planning. We have three big dogs and we can’t leave the place vacant. We need to mobilize house sitters and dog walkers, deputize friends and neighbors to help if necessary and remain in constant contact with everyone.
We’re safe and comfortable, as is Doris — but what about the tens of thousands of Springs residents who can barely afford rent, much less a down payment on a modest home? They’re screwed and will probably remain so, absent major policy changes at all levels of government.
Those changes are simple. The feds have to provide much more money to build housing, and sweep away bureaucratic obstacles that delay, discourage and de-incentivize builders and developers. Our local governments are reasonably flexible and development-friendly, but they can still improve. Providing food can solve hunger and food insecurity, but shelter beds only slightly mitigate homelessness and home insecurity. Absent enough homes, our poorest residents will live in cars, tents or on the street.
Meanwhile, downtown’s unstoppable march to absolute gentrification advances daily. Once COVID-19 fades away, it’ll soon be time for downtown’s traditional anchors to cash out and move to cheaper space. Consider the inefficiencies of city government, spread out in multiple prime downtown locations. The solution: Vacate them all and sell the properties. A developer might combine City Hall and the Municipal Court Building and build a high-rise residential addition. And what about getting rid of all those dreary county offices along Vermijo Avenue and transforming them into revenue-generating buildings? And you can bet that Perry Sanders and Chris Jenkins will bid on the downtown Postal Service building at Nevada and Pikes Peak avenues.
So let’s get ready for tomorrow’s downtown, where all streets are complete, all restaurants serve expensive small plates, all bartenders are mixologists, all cyclists wear helmets, all cars are electric, all experiences curated and all the poor people have gone somewhere else. Like Miranda in The Tempest, bedazzled visitors will marvel:
“O wonder!
How many goodly creatures are there here!
How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world,
That has such people in’t”