Remember the phrase “City Fathers,” universally used to refer to municipal elected officials a couple of generations ago? It suggested that our leaders were dominant males, carefully protecting the safety, prosperity and future of the citizenry. The phrase gradually disappeared from daily use, as women and people of color slowly ascended to power. Nowadays, they’re just mayors and city councilors, small-time officials doing routine but important work. They fix the streets, take care of parks and open space, supervise the multibillion-dollar municipal utility, prepare the budget and promote growth and prosperity. All pretty routine, except the “growth and prosperity” part.
From the long vantage point of a person in his ninth decade on the planet, I wonder whether our historic affection for growth may lead to diminished prosperity. We cling to ’burb-driven development despite the cold and unforgiving reality of climate change. We may pretend not to be climate deniers, but we foolishly accept “expert” assurances that existing water rights guarantee enough water to support growth for decades to come.
Here’s an uncomfortable truth: The pace of climate change has accelerated during the past 20 years at a rate that even the most fervent supporters of climate action failed to predict. As a result, we are now engaged in a de facto civil war with the other signatory states of the 100-year-old Colorado River Compact, as well as with other users of Colorado River water. We can prattle all we want about water rights, litigation, court decisions and ancient precedents, but raw political power will win out.
You want to get in a fight with water predators and/or providers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico? We’re kittens in a dog fight. We need to consider the city’s fate for the next 100 years, not the next 10.
It won’t be easy. We in the American West have been terrible stewards of our land and resources for generations. As Colorado Springs native Laura Gilpin wrote in her 1949 masterpiece The Rio Grande: River of Destiny, “With his progressing knowledge and experience, man has turned these life-giving waters upon the soil, magically evoking an increasing bounty from the arid land. But through misuse of its vast drainage areas — the denuding of forests and the destruction of soil-binding grasses — the volume of the river has been diminished, as once-generous tributaries become parched arroyos.”
One of Gilpin’s most celebrated photographs, The Rio Grande Yields Its Surplus to the Sea, shows the serpentine sweep of the mighty river as it flows into the Gulf of Mexico. Nowadays it’s just a trickle — we users have taken it all. The Colorado River is in a similar state. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the two vast impoundments that supply the Lower Basin States of California, Nevada and Arizona, are both about 25 percent full. Sorry guys, but climate change isn’t going to slow down so the reservoirs can fill up.
The wisdom of the ages won’t help. Gilpin hopefully invokes Confucius: A river, like truth, will flow on forever and have no end.
So what do we do? Here’s a timid suggestion for my fellow kittens: Don’t do your proposed flagpole annexation of land surrounded by Fountain, and reconsider your rejection of the 425-unit apartment development on Garden of the Gods Road. Maybe, just maybe, thousands of such decisions will help the river flow