In a day, we’ve gone back to the past. Forget our ongoing political whine-a-thons — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his nukes have eclipsed all of our petty quarrels.
For those of us of a certain age, this is sadly familiar. Two great powers engaged in a cold war — one a democracy, the other a corrupt autocracy. One dynamic, mildly chaotic and perpetually underestimated by friends and foes alike. One rigid, repressed, dictatorial and brutal. One devoted to freedom of the press, individual liberties and a peaceful, diverse world. One revanchist, irredentist and consumed by what Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoyevsky once described as “strange, incomplete ideas.”
I was 13 months old when the United States entered the second World War. Growing up, the “Soviet menace” was an increasingly terrifying part of life in the Pikes Peak region. From the late 1940s on, we kids became increasingly aware of the possibility of nuclear warfare, and the increasing likelihood that Colorado Springs would be targeted in a conflict. How could we survive? How about the dogs, who lived in their backyard kennels? Shouldn’t we build a bomb shelter? As time passed, the nuclear threat didn’t diminish — it just became part of life, and I had better things to worry about: girlfriends, college and airy plans for the future.
And so it was that in October of 1962 I was living the dream, captaining an ancient wooden sailboat bound for the South Pacific. We were becalmed a few miles off the north coast of Cuba, dismayed and terrified as the Cuban missile crisis unfolded.
Would the Cubans seize the boat and throw us in jail? Would we be caught in a nuclear exchange? Maybe the Soviet missile installations
were right on the coast!
As history records, diplomacy triumphed. The wind picked up and we sailed to Panama, the South Pacific and eventually around the world. Sixty years after setting off aboard the Paisano, it seems strange that we’re now in a similar crisis. Can we deal with it? That depends upon those who lead us at this extraordinary time in history. Like presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy, Joe Biden is now faced with an epochal crisis. What the U.S. does in the next few months may shape the world for the next 60 years. Will Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping impose a new world order as the U.S. and Europe become weak, divided and impotent? Or will we once again band together, beat back Putin and tame China’s overweening ambitions?
Great men often seem to appear from nowhere. Truman was the political lightweight that Rosie [?] settled on after getting rid of his socialist VP Henry Wallace in 1944, and Kennedy was handsome and personable — everything Richard Nixon wasn’t. Biden now has a role model: Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy.
Joe, all you need to do is stand by Ukraine’s extraordinary leader, use your knowledge and experience to advance his cause (especially if Putin’s thugs kill him!) and unite what we used to call the free world.
And in this dangerous new world, who will man the frontlines? Who will protect our country and our world? Our armed forces, including tens of thousands of men and women here in Colorado Springs. That’s what our military does. As James A. Michener wrote in 1946 of those he served with in the South Pacific, “They, like their victories, will be remembered for as long as our generation lives ... longer and longer shadows will obscure them until their Guadalcanal sounds distant on the ear like Shiloh and Valley Forge.”
Michener was too pessimistic. There are many of us who honor and remember our American heroes, like Bull Halsey and Adm. John McCain Sr. (and yeah, JFK) in the Pacific. There will be more. Godspeed to them.