It didn’t take long to figure out that the architects of the Compact had made a single glaring error, which led directly to today’s multi-pronged water crises. Instead of allocating water to the seven states and Mexico based on a percentage of yearly flow on the river, each state received a specific number of acre-feet annually. The numbers were based on flow measurements for several prior decades, which turned out to have been the highest in the river’s history.
The formula worked well for decades, until regional population growth and increasing demand collided with the great drought of the 21st century. Water levels in the vast reservoirs of the West have dropped precipitously, drought is the new normal and there’s no going back to the past.
Our city’s decision to build the Southern Delivery System, diverting water from the Arkansas River, looks remarkably prescient. Absent SDS, future growth of the city would be problematic, given that we get about 70 percent of our water from tributaries of the Colorado.
But such problems aren’t new. On Oct. 27, 1949 Judge Clifford H. Stone of Denver was quoted in The Gazette Telegraph as saying “Colorado Springs is reaching the limit of its water supply. You’ve got to get water from somewhere for domestic and agricultural purposes.” The city’s population then: 36,789.
The “water buffaloes” of Colorado Springs Utilities got to work, and made sure that future generations would have enough water — and then some. As Director of Colorado Springs Utilities Jim Phillips wrote in 1990 (when the city’s population had grown to 283,154), “Through the action of far-sighted city councils and an active water procurement program, at present the city has a developed water supply that can meet the needs of a population of up to 800,000 residents.”
Jim and his Utilities colleague Harold Miskel fought many battles to assure the city’s water future, yet probably never imagined a 20-year drought on the Colorado. Phillips also wrote that “if the city is to maintain its position of present water availability, it must be very active in protecting its rights,” singling out those that might develop “from interstate compacts as demands on waters originating in Colorado are in greater demand downstream in other states.”
In retrospect, our city’s elected and appointed leaders have done remarkably well. Consider Phoenix, the city that bragged on its website 15 years ago that “Arizona’s Assured Water Supply (AWS) Rules require a demonstration of at least 100 years of supply for growth. The State of Arizona has granted a ‘Designation of Assured Water Supply’ to the City of Phoenix, affirming that at least 100 years of water is available to serve existing customers and additional growth. Currently, the city maintains access to supplies sufficient to demonstrate that demands at anticipated 2020 levels can be met for more than 100 years.”
Today’s Arizonans probably realize that “access to supplies” is just another desert mirage. And nope — Springs Utilities hasn’t got any to sell or trade!