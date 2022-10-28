Along with other ‘Best-Of’ accolades, Colorado Springs is often ranked in the top five dog-friendly cities. That’s not surprising, given that our fair city has long been home to dog lovers, dog owners and a powerful dog-centric economy.
As noted in a 2016 story in the Business Journal, “Dogs are increasingly considered family members, not merely hairy beasts that live in backyard kennels. Today, family pets sleep in the bedroom, accompany their owners on vacation, benefit from advanced medical care and strongly influence family decision-making.”
Our vast herd of beloved mutts may have a nine-figure local economic impact, supporting veterinarians, pet food sales, animal rescue organizations, doggie daycare establishments, dog walkers and dog merchandise vendors everywhere. It’s a segment of the economy that has grown steadily since the city was founded.
The earliest recorded household dogs in Colorado Springs were a pair of Deerhounds, Bruce and Lady, who amiably attached themselves to Rose and Maurice Kingsley on Nov. 12, 1871.
“I begin to read again,” Rose wrote in South by West of that ‘splendid morning’, “and the flap (of the tent that adjoined the one-room shanty where they lived) is slowly pushed aside, and in walks Bruce the Deerhound, to grin lovingly at me and retire to his wife Lady outside.” Bruce and Lady were probably Scottish Deerhounds, brought to the Springs by Gen. William Palmer or one of his associates. They’re big, gentle and protective ‘sighthounds,’ then commonly owned by English aristocrats such as the Kingsleys, who were among Palmer’s closest associates.
Maurice made a doghouse next to the shanty for the two dogs, and so Bruce and Lady became the first documented canine residents of Colorado Springs. Similarly, Rose, Maurice and the two dogs became the first documented modern dog family in the city, residing in their 16- by 12-foot shanty near the corner of Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue.
More than 150 years later, dogs still live happily Downtown, although they were effectively barred for several decades by restaurant, hotel, workplace and apartment building policies that forbade pets. Those policies have changed with the times, and well-
behaved dogs are welcome almost everywhere.
Dog people tend to believe that the world is divided into two camps: dog lovers and everyone else. Then there are subcategories focusing on origin (rescue dog or purebred), size, disposition, number (the law says you can’t have more than four dogs within city limits) and simple dog-loving craziness.
Last year, our three elderly dogs died and my wife and I realized again that dogs are joy and tragedy — their lives are so short and ours are so long. Somehow, we ended up with two puppies.
“You are f-----g nuts,” said our friend Louise. “You can’t handle puppies — they’re like super athletic, disobedient and destructive 2-year-olds. And a Chesapeake? Those are the worst dogs!”
We thought no one else would be so crazy, until we took our rambunctious Chessie to doggie daycare/dog training. It was geezer time — at least half of the customers were Boomers or even pre-Boomers. Chatting with our contemporaries, we found common ground. We can’t live without dogs, puppies make you feel young and alive, and we’re pretty much retired. We’re all living the dream. Talk about My Generation (first released by The Who about this time in 1965); we’re old people now, so forget about sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll!