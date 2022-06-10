Editor’s note: The following is not an endorsement by the Colorado Springs Business Journal of any candidate. The Business Journal doesn’t endorse candidates and the following column is solely the opinion of Mr. Hazlehurst.
Election season! Three dates to remember: Republican and Democratic primaries are on June 28; state and federal elections Nov. 8; and Colorado Springs city council/mayoral elections on April 4, 2023.
The Republican primaries will be interesting, to say the very least. Will election denier/conspiracy theorist Ron Hanks get the GOP nod for the Senate? Incumbent Michael Bennet must be rooting for him — there’s no way that Hanks can win a statewide election. His opponent in the primary, businessman Joe O’Dea, petitioned on the ballot and might actually be a sane candidate. The same cannot be said for the notorious Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk and recorder. Despite her possibly unlawful 2020 actions in support of former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, delegates to the Republican State Assembly overwhelmingly supported her candidacy for secretary of state.
As usual, incumbent 5th District Congressman Doug Lamborn will have multiple primary opponents, chief among them the fire-breathing young Trumpster Dave Williams. He makes no secret of his contempt for lib’ruls, moderates and Lamborn.
“We deserve someone who’s going to Washington to be a wrecking ball, you know, against the corrupt establishment in both parties,” he told NPR in April. Now serving as District 51 State Rep, Williams wants to further Boebertize (as in Rep. Lauren) Colorado’s Congressional delegation.
As an unaffiliated voter, I’ll vote in the Republican primary. The question: Should I vote strategically (e.g., vote for Hanks because he’d be easier for Bennett to beat) or vote for the best candidate (probably O’Dea). I’ll choose the latter. Lamborn’s a decent guy whom I’ve known and respected for 25 years or so, and he’s got the best chance of getting back the Space Force. He knows the difference between talking tough and being tough. Similarly, I’ll vote for Pam Anderson for secretary of state.
In local races where Democrats have little chance of being elected, we have to keep the crazies at bay. Coroner Leon Kelly, Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker and Treasurer Chuck Broerman — a trio of good guys! With few exceptions, we’ve chosen competent, informed and well-qualified folks like these three to take care of crucial governmental duties. They need our support. We can’t allow lunatics of the right or left to corrupt and destroy what we’ve built here.
Moving on, it’ll be interesting to count the bodies after Nov. 8. If the GOP takes both the Senate and the House, Democrats will unite… against Joe Biden! The only GOP nominee that Biden could beat in ‘24 is Donald Trump, and Biden is the only Democratic nominee that Trump could beat. Yet ol’ Joe persists. He’s like John Belushi in the 1978 Saturday Night Live sketch “The Thing that Wouldn’t Leave.” Joe, I knew John Belushi and you’re no John Belushi!
Moving on to April 4, there are already five reasonably credible candidates seeking to replace John Suthers as mayor; Darryl Glenn, Longinos Gonzales Jr., Yemi Mobolade, Tom Strand and Wayne Williams. Mobolade is an inspirational, community-centric businessman without political experience while the other four are current and/or former elected officials without much business experience. They’re middle-aged, they’re capable, they believe in themselves — think of an ‘80s boy band that’s all grown up. Old Kids on the Block!
That’s fine, but there’s too much testosterone here. Ours is a city with an extraordinary array of powerful women leaders, and I suspect that one of them might be ready to join the fray. Too bad, OKOTB, but here’s your worst nightmare: Sallie Clark.
Clark has served on both city council and as a county commissioner, was president of the National Association of Counties, has owned and operated a successful small business with her husband Welling for three decades, and was appointed in 2017 by the secretary of agriculture to serve as the department’s state director. Her résumé has depth that the Old Kids can only dream of.
Can she win? Speaking as a formerly middle-aged guy who was soundly trounced by Mary Lou Makepeace in 1997, of course she can. Makepeace was a great mayor, and Clark’s business, political and administrative skills would benefit the city. And yeah, we need some female energy in the Mayor’s Office!
Run, Sallie, run…