So far, 2022 doesn’t disappoint — at least for a newspaper columnist. I should particularly thank city council for its inability to choose a seat-filler for District 3, as well as express my gratitude to Debbie Kelley at The Gazette for writing her piece on renaming Pikes Peak.
Let’s start with the obvious: There’s no way our beloved Peak will be renamed as a sop to the misdeeds of our ancestors. Ol’ Zeb wasn’t a rapacious, murderous slaveholding monster of a man, but a courageous, mildly dimwitted and patriotic American soldier. But let’s face it; we’ve always monetized our mountain, so maybe there’s an opportunity here.
Theoretically, some creaking federal bureaucracy will eventually decide whether to reinstate the Ute name Tava, or leave things as they are. In either case, we should ignore their decision.
To paraphrase Donald Trump, we alone can fix it! It’s our mountain — we built the Pikes Peak Highway, the Cog Railway and the Summit Complex. We created the justly famous summit donuts, built cities at the foot of the mountain to house visitors, shot off New Years Eve fireworks and gaze happily at our mountain every day. That’s why we can bypass the Feds and sell naming rights to the highest bidder.
Empower Retirement inked a deal in 2019 that pays the Broncos $6 million annually for 21 years. Note that it’s not Empower Stadium, but Empower Field at Mile High. What could we get for Meta Mountain at Pikes Peak, or Trump’s Peak at Pikes Peak? Our mountain is to Empower Field as Tyrannosaurus Rex is to a Jurassic cockroach. We could use the money to protect the mountain environment, mitigate wildfire probability and even reduce local property taxes. No name change needed — it’s still Pikes Peak! The mountain won’t move, but the Broncos might — all the more reason for the big dogs to ante up the big bucks.
When I ran for Colorado Springs City Council in 1991, there were four at-large positions and one district seat in play. Under the city manager form of government, councilors had much more power than they do today. Theoretically, the mayor had a voice and vote and that was it. But once elected, it became clear to me that council had effectively ceded its power to Mayor Bob Isaac and a highly competent city staff, including Utility boss Jim Philips, City Manager George Fellows and fierce “Water Buffalo” Harold Miskel.
Competence be damned — we newbies thought we knew better. The voters booted incumbents Wayne Fisher and Frank Parisi and Mary Ellen McNally had resigned her seat to make an unsuccessful run for mayor. The door to power was wide open, since the Mayor had few formal powers – just a vote and a voice. We were the Fab our of newbies: Lisa Are, Cheryl Gillaspie, Larry Small and me. The next four years were adventurous, quarrelsome, angry, congenial, divisive and unifying — often all on the same day. We were all taking the same course: Politics 101.
Looking at the disarray as council dithers brings back memories. As Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield wrote,
There’s something happening here
But what it is ain’t exactly clear
Is it really about qualifications or length of residence in District 3? Maybe it’s about the quashed proposal to build a massive apartment complex at 2424 W. Garden of the Gods Road in Dave Donelson’s council district. Residents of the adjoining northwest neighborhoods strongly opposed it and council voted it down 5-4. Given that Stephannie Fortune is thought by some to favor reconsidering the deal, Donelson’s decision to withdraw his support for her candidacy makes more sense. It’s particularly interesting that he endorsed former councilor/county commissioner and longtime District 3 resident/businesswoman Sallie Clark for the position.
Clark is formidably competent, and may well be considering a run for mayor in 2023. If anyone can beat Wayne Williams, it would be Sallie — and do they have history! They served together on the county commission for two terms, during which Clark joined with Jim Bensberg, Dennis Hisey and Amy Lathen to prevent Williams from ever becoming chairman. In politics, you sometimes remember your friends but you never forget your enemies. They might each each quietly rejoice at the other’s downfall. We’ll see, but think it’s time to stop
Children, what’s that sound?
Everybody look, what’s going down...
