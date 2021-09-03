Ours is a time of cascading crises; so many, so numbing and so endless that after a while we just stop paying attention. With that in mind, let’s concentrate on something that’s lighthearted, fun, uplifting and begins with a party!
Ladies and gentlemen (or to be more inclusive, people of all pronouns, gender identities and places of origin), I give you the Colorado Springs Business Hall of Fame!
I know, I know — there’s already a Colorado Business Hall of Fame, which includes many worthy business leaders in Colorado Springs. But as you’d expect, folks from the Denver metropolitan area dominate it. That’s fine, but we’re a big, prosperous city with a proud business history, not some little collection of soddies on the prairie. We need to celebrate and honor our own. As I wrote in 2013, “Cities are collective achievements, the tangible expression of generations of men and women trying to build a better life for themselves and their children. Leafy suburbs do not magically arise from barren prairie land, nor do soaring buildings pull themselves out of the ground. They come from shared dreams of prosperity and progress. Our city was built, nourished and sustained by business leaders such as William Palmer, W.S. Stratton and Spencer Penrose. They welcomed the future — they didn’t fight it, fear it, complain about it or ignore it.”
So how do you go about creating a Business Hall of Fame, anyway? If you were to ask any of the seven people I’ve listed below, they’d give you a quizzical look and a simple piece of advice “Just go do it!”
With that in mind, here’s the plan: On a date to be announced in this space, the CSBHOF executive committee will meet at an amiable bar (to be designated — suggestions welcome!). The members of the committee: everyone who shows up. We’ll all bring our lists, raucously vote and toast the legacy inductees. Proposed guidelines: legacy means dead, distinguished and dedicated to our city/region. Here are my nominees.
Gen. William Jackson Palmer —Other than founding our city, creating the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad and the D&RG Western, being awarded the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary bravery during the Civil War and effectively advocating for racial equality, Palmer had a quiet life. Our city is his legacy — without him, maybe we would be a little soddie on the plains.
Spencer Penrose — Came to Colorado Springs broke but respectable, teamed up with his pal Charlie Tutt, made a fortune in Cripple Creek, a bigger fortune in Utah Copper, built The Broadmoor hotel and dedicated much of his fortune to the El Pomar Foundation.
Winfield Scott Stratton — The carpenter/geologist/prospector staked the Independence Mine in Cripple Creek on July 4, 1891, selling it years later for $10 million. He expanded a street railway system to benefit working people and an amusement park for them to enjoy. His bequest funded the Myron Stratton Home, which has operated continuously since 1913.
Leslie Skelton — He painted luminous Colorado landscapes that he inventively reproduced in color picture postcards. Think of the paintings as 1902 NFTs — Skelton sold millions of postcards and stands out among our city’s many artist/entrepreneurs.
Jimmie Burns — Like Stratton, he was an amiable working-class guy who made it big in Cripple Creek. The former plumber built the Burns Opera House which opened in 1912, fondly remembered as the most beautiful building ever constructed in our fair city. It’s not surprising that Jimmie’s resting place is the best built, best designed and most delightful mausoleum in Evergreen Cemetery.
Frank Loper — Born an enslaved person on Jefferson Davis’ plantation, Frank Loper came to Colorado Springs as a servant employed by Davis’ daughter, Margaret Hayes. He quickly became a pillar of the Black community, founding a church, launching a newspaper and investing in other ventures. His investment portfolio shrank during the Great Depression, and he took a job as the doorman at the Fine Arts Center. He struggled, he endured, he prevailed — a man to be respected and emulated.
Anne Gregory Van Briggle Ritter — Her first husband, Artus Van Briggle, was a brilliant artist and ceramicist, as was Anne. Yet Anne was brilliant in business as well, building the Van Briggle Memorial Pottery after Artus’ untimely death in 1904. She ran it for eight years and owned it for 20, creating an international business and brand that endured in Colorado Springs until 2012.
See you at the bar!