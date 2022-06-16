Whether as a hotelier, entrepreneur, real estate investor, historic preservationist, art maven or nationally renowned plaintiff’s attorney, Perry Sanders is always busy. His specialty: launching projects that seem impossibly difficult, persevering through problems that seem insoluble and succeeding spectacularly.
That’s what he did when he bought the then-derelict Mining Exchange building in 2008 and transformed it into a renowned boutique hotel, thereby lighting the fire of our sustained Downtown renaissance. He then not-so-quietly snapped up The Antlers hotel, the Independence Building, the YWCA building, the historic Colorado Springs Utilities building just south of the Mining Exchange,The Famous Steakhouse restaurant and the building it occupies.
Sanders has a penchant for announcing plans and projects, and following through. Only once[a few times?] has he failed to do so.
In September 2015, Sanders dropped a bombshell of a plan: a 100-story Downtown residential skyscraper rising 1,500 feet above the city. Roundly derided at the time (after reading our story, one prominent businessperson asked whether it wasn’t a little early for April Fools), the project faded away.
Two weeks ago, Sanders and his partner John Goede sold the Wyndham-branded Mining Exchange Hotel. Did this mean he was pulling back from Downtown, and looking for new opportunities? Just the opposite, it seems.
Naysayer alert: It’s baaaaack! In a lengthy interview on Monday, Sanders described the revived new supertall structure. It differs from its predecessor in at least three ways. It’s taller (115 stories compared to a mere 100 stories), Sanders already owns its proposed 100,000-square-foot Downtown site and it will also include a multi-level 150,000-square-foot Downtown convention center. Once again, the building’s most valuable real estate will be the grand observation deck, which may be the highest in the United States.
Why the revival? Sanders framed it as a civic duty.
“Downtown has two problems that city politicians can’t solve,” he said “Homelessness and a convention center. A city our size has to have a downtown convention center, and yet council is forbidden by an initiated ordinance from even discussing plans for a convention center. This 100 percent private venture can do both.” He also pointed out that he’d spent a lot of time and money on architecture, engineering and feasibility studies, and had never formally abandoned the original project.
Sanders estimates that the entire 2 million-square-foot project can be built for “around half a billion” dollars. Revenue from the observation deck is key.
Sanders estimates the deck will draw more than 2 million visitors annually. At a projected ticket price of $25 (including parking), the gross receipts could hit nine figures. That revenue would also fund private sector homelessness initiatives.
Reminded that the Olympic & Paralympic Museum hasn’t been able to meet its 350,000 annual visitor target, Sanders cited visitor numbers from other supertall structures around the world. All of them draw millions, while few have the views that a Downtown tower would offer — the city, the plains, Pikes Peak and the Front Range. Asked whether the $100 cost for a family of four is reasonable, Sanders noted that $100 might buy that theoretical family lunch at a fast casual restaurant — inflation takes its toll, and a hundred bucks doesn’t buy as much as it once did.
Sanders isn’t ready to share the exact Downtown location of the tower, but much depends upon city government. Would the built-in civic benefits of the structure persuade the city to take steps that might allow Sanders to use tax-increment financing for some of its construction, similar to that extended to the City for Champions projects? Sanders never mentioned such alternatives, summing up his goals simply.
“I don’t want any special treatment,” he said. “I’m excited about the project. Based on one conversation with the city, I think they will get completely behind a privately funded convention center. I want to be treated just as any other Downtown developer, [Norwood Development Group’s] David Jenkins or whoever, has been treated. If the city doesn’t get in the way, it should work!”