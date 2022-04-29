Remember the second law of thermodynamics, or entropy? Orderly systems tend toward disorder. That may be true of political systems as well. As Steven Pinker wrote:
“The ... ultimate purpose of life, mind, and human striving: to deploy energy and information to fight back the tide of entropy and carve out refuges of beneficial order.”
Seems simple, but it’s not easy in practice. Consider recent history.
Lefties and righties share one common belief: Everything must change.
For decades, left-leaning progressives have pushed a simple idea: Mo’ money! Their goals are simple: universal health care, massive public investment in affordable housing, clean air, mass transit, renewable energy and other selected technologies. And while we’re at it, we’ll tame big oil, big pharma and big tech. No more butterfly-killing herbicides and pesticides, no more coal-, oil- or gas-fired power plants, no more techie masters of the metaverse spewing out disinformation and hate on social media. Oh, and no more racism, white supremacy (covert or overt), great jobs, free child care and genuine opportunity for all!
For decades, Repubs played defense against such policy initiatives. They were characterized as expensive, impractical, socialistic, utopian, budget-busting schemes that could only be funded by massive tax increases. Such a government-controlled economy would disincentivize innovation, reduce entrepreneurship and make us unable to compete in worldwide markets. The Republican right promoted free market capitalism, unfettered entrepreneurs, a balanced federal budget and lower taxes across the board.
Neither faction prevailed. Government-funded bureaucracies increased, techie entrepreneurs thrived and billionaires bloomed like Spring crocuses (assuming that crocuses mostly grow in the gardens of coastal elites). The “real” economy of Midwest farmers, manufacturers and stable jobs disappeared in a generation. The new economy’s jobs were not for the strong, tough men who worked in Pittsburgh’s steel mills, but for educated, hyper-smart men and women who grew up with and understood this strange digital world.
We meandered gracelessly through endless low-intensity foreign wars, recessions, prosperity, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — and then Donald Trump happened.
He changed the Republican narrative. Love him or hate him, Trump took over the party and transformed it into a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump Organization.
So now that progressive Dems have been pretty much rendered irrelevant by Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Joe Manchin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, what about Repub influencers? If reasonable righties like Colorado College grad Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski are thrown under the bus by Trumpian voters and replaced by Lauren Boebert clones, then who?
As James Pogue recently reported in Vanity Fair, today’s young new-righters seek to destroy the soulless meritocracy that they believe protects and benefits from the status quo. They call it “The Cathedral” or the “Regime,” and “share a basic world-view: that individualist liberal ideology, increasingly bureaucratic governments and big tech are all combining into a world that is tyrannical, chaotic and devoid of the systems of morality that give human life richness and meaning.” Senate candidates J.D. Vance (Ohio) and Blake Masters (Arizona) are new-righters, godfathered by philosopher/entrepreneur/billionaire Peter Thiel, who has given $10 million+ to super PACS supporting the two men.
It all seems scary and irrational — but that’s life in 2022. The visions created by techmeisters Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Thiel flicker on our screens and order our lives. But please, can we in the Pikes Peak region defend ourselves from both left- and right-wing nihilism and keep entropy at bay?
To do so, we need to respect the past, not demonize it. Our ancestors might have had many faults, but they were products of their own time, their own culture and their own oft-mistaken beliefs. Yet as William Faulkner wrote decades ago “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” People as disparate as Gen. William Jackson Palmer, Fannie Mae Duncan, Jimmie Burns, Laura Gilpin and Douglas Bruce shaped this city — so let’s keep it going!
And speaking of the Dougster, glad that all of us weary Colorado taxpayers are getting a $400 TABOR refund this year!